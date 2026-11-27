‘Focker In-Law’ director teases sequel and another family introduction may be on the cards

Director John Hamburg already has some ideas for a potential fifth film, and it could revolve around Olivia's family

'Focker In-Law' ends with Olivia Jones asking Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and his family to meet her parents, setting up the possibility of another family introduction in a potential fifth film. Director John Hamburg already has ideas about what that could look like, sparking questions about the future of the franchise. Hamburg, who wrote all four previous films, has not ruled out another installment. He even discussed potential casting choices for Grande's onscreen parents with Ben Stiller and the singer during filming. But he is keeping those names to himself for now. "I remember sitting on the set one day with Ben and Ariana talking, talking, just having fun, just thinking, 'Oh, could it be this person or that person?'" Hamburg told Entertainment Weekly. "But there's no way I can share."

A still from the trailer (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

Hamburg says the possibility of another film came up during production. He has not started writing a script for a fifth installment, though. The director wants to see how audiences respond to 'Focker In-Law' before making any decisions. "I haven't developed a script," he said. "I’m not sitting on a script for Meet the Parents 5. But I’d say, as opposed to when we finished the third one, and everybody needed a break, this one was so much fun that who knows?"

Hamburg has a clear idea about the direction a fifth film could take. He expects a story about Olivia's family to follow the structure of 2004's 'Meet the Fockers'. That film introduced Greg's parents, Bernie and Roz Focker, played by Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, respectively. Their relaxed parenting style created a fresh source of conflict with Robert De Niro's strict Jack Byrnes. Hamburg describes a potential continuation as "an inverted 'Meet the Fockers'."

Skyler Gisondo as Henry Focker and Ariana Grande as Olivia Jones in 'Focker In-Law' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

However, casting Ariana Grande's onscreen parents presents a challenge. Hamburg praised Hoffman and Streisand's performances and admitted that replacing their comic presence would be difficult. "Dustin and Barbra are hard to live up to because they were just absolutely genius in their roles," he said. "So the pressure's on for if we ever do another one for who's gonna be [Grande's] parents."