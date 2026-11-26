How did Tony Butkovich die? Inside the true story behind Netflix’s ‘The Mosquito Bowl’

The film features Ray Nicholson, playing Tony Butkovich, who played the legendary game in 1944.

Netflix’s ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ features the true story of the ‘Bowl’ and the football stars who became Marines. It features John McLaughry, Bob Bauman, Dave Schreiner, and Tony Butkovich. They were college football stars, but with Pearl Harbor in 1941, the four enlisted in the Marines. Since witnessing their stories on the streamer, fans have been wondering how Tony Butkovich died. Here are all the answers related to Tony, including his death and more.

A still from ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ featuring Brent Comer as Murphy, Galitzine as John McLaughry, Nicholson as Tony Butkovich, and Francis as Dave Schreiner (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Kane Skennar)

Tony Butkovich was killed in action on April 18, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa. He was 24. Three months after playing in ‘The Mosquito Bowl,’ his division landed on Okinawa in April 1945. Three weeks into the invasion, the 6th Marine Division was pushing through the northern section of the island, where Butkovich was killed by Japanese sniper fire. For the Netflix film, Nicholas Galitzine plays John McLaughry, alongside Tom Francis as Dave Schreiner, Bill Skarsgård as Bob Bauman, and Ray Nicholson as Tony Butkovich. For fans who might be unaware, Butkovich was born in St. David, Illinois, and grew up in a large first-generation Croatian-American family. He was among the seven children of the house. Later, he was one of the first three siblings to attend college.

A real-life still featuring Dave Schreiner and Tony Butkovich shaking hands before the Mosquito Bowl in 1944 (Image Source: Netflix | Courtesy of USMC)

Initially, he started as a multi-sport athlete, playing football and wrestling at the University of Illinois. After that, he transferred to Purdue University in 1943 through the V-12 Navy College Training Program. With his impressive skills and dedication, he achieved quite a few wins. He was selected 11th overall in the first round of the 1944 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Rams. However, he never played football professionally. Butkovich served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps (29th Regiment, 6th Marine Division) in the Pacific Theater. In December 1944, while stationed on the island of Guadalcanal, he played the infamous football game between the 4th and 29th Marine Regiments, which later came to be known as ‘The Mosquito Bowl.’ To learn more, fans can now stream the film on Netflix and witness how events leading up to various historic moments unfolded.