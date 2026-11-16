‘Harry Potter’ fans, all 8 movies are leaving Peacock but here's where you can watch them next

The streaming exit comes weeks before HBO's new ‘Harry Potter’ adaptation arrives on Christmas Day

All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ movies will be taken off Peacock as of December 1, 2026. Fans therefore have until November 30 to enjoy the full set of ‘Harry Potter’ films via Peacock. The removal comes less than a month before a new HBO live-action ‘Harry Potter’ series debuts on Christmas Day. Collider reports that the 8 movies will be taken down from Peacock along with the 3 ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies. Streaming data company StreamScope confirms that the 8 movies are due to leave on November 30, meaning they won’t be viewable on December 1.

A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

These 8 movies are: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001); ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002); ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004); ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005); ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007); ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009); ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ (2010); and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011). In addition, the following 3 ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies will be removed: ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016); ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018); and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ (2022). These movies follow the adventures of other characters in the wider Wizarding World outside of Harry’s time at Hogwarts.

That said, there is an alternative. As detailed by the Wizarding World website’s streaming guide, all 8 original movies can be viewed on HBO Max. The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies are likewise featured on HBO Max, so there is plenty of content to enjoy once the 8 movies leave Peacock. Alternatively, each ‘Harry Potter’ movie can be hired or bought digitally. For example, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ can be rented on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Plex, and Spectrum On Demand. You can also buy this and some other movies from Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Each movie will differ in terms of which platforms they are offered on and the cost.

A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Coincidentally, this is also the point where the next ‘Harry Potter’ project from HBO will begin. A new adaptation of the first ‘Harry Potter’ novel, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ will see the tale reimagined with a new line-up of actors. Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton have been cast as Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively. The first extended clip from the new show was made public on November 14. It depicts the opening feast held by students upon arriving at Hogwarts. There will be 8 one-hour episodes, with the series launching across HBO and HBO Max on December 25. HBO has subsequently confirmed Season 2, adapting the 2nd ‘Harry Potter’ book, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’