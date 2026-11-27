Is Cillian Murphy playing Doctor Doom? ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ clip has fans suspecting a twist

Magneto fails to remove Doctor Doom’s mask in the new 'Avengers: Doomsday' clip, but one key detail has fans talking

Doctor Doom’s mask has not come off in any of Marvel’s promotional material for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ so far. In the latest TV advert for the movie, launched on Thursday, which also happens to be Thanksgiving Day, Ian McKellen’s Magneto describes Doom, saying, “He is pain. He is extinction,” and tries to remove his mask. However, Doom forces it back without anybody seeing his face. For a moment, his green eyes are visible, and he says to Magneto: “I am Doom.” Steve Rogers and Thor can also be seen approaching Doom in his Latverian lair; and Thor’s Stormbreaker is halted by Doom using only one finger.

Stills from the latest TV advert for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (Image Source: X | @AvengersUpdated)

That glimpse has prompted speculation that Cillian Murphy is playing Doctor Doom rather than Robert Downey Jr. However, based on Marvel's announcement, this isn't the case. Downey confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that he will be playing Doom. He wore the mask and also had a green cloak on. The announcement also coincided with the film's title change from ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ to ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The confirmed cast comprises Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal and Anthony Mackie. To date, Marvel has not confirmed that Murphy is part of the cast.

Despite this, fans on X have continued to speculate about his possible involvement. One X user said that Marvel’s attempt not to reveal Doom’s face is definitely suspicious, writing, “Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection?” Another said, "My theory is that the “real” Doom and the one orchestrating everything is Cillian Murphy. The Doctor Doom who will be defeated in Avengers Doomsday is “Murphy’s Doom” dreamwalking in Tony Stark’s body in their Universe." The third individual asked, "It would be far too obvious—and frankly, quite stupid—if everyone in the theater knew that Tony Stark was behind the mask, while the Avengers remained clueless. How many times has Marvel misled us in their trailers? Wouldn’t it be much more effective for the audience to be completely blindsided—discovering that Cillian Murphy is the real Doctor Doom, while Tony Stark makes a return in some other way?"

New teaser for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. In theaters December 18. https://t.co/tJxBj54ozs — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 26, 2026

Central to the speculation is the eye color. Downey has brown eyes, while Murphy has blue eyes. The latest advert, however, shows Doom with green eyes. Murphy has been a fan favorite for the role for years. He stated on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July 2023 that it is “always about the script.” Marvel confirmed Downey's casting as Doom a year later. Murphy's existing comic book credits, meanwhile, are with DC, where he played Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's ‘Batman’ films.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently commented on similar speculation. He told Empire magazine that Doom is not a version of Tony Stark. “He is Victor Von Doom.” Co-director Joe Russo has described Doom as a grieving father who practices dark magic. Furthermore, speaking to the same publication, Chris Evans confirmed that Downey wears the mask for the entire duration of the movie. ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (who also directed ‘Avengers: Endgame’), is scheduled for a December 18 U.S. release. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is scheduled for December 17, 2027.