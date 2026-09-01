Are Parmida and Corbin still together? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion drops surprise bombshell

Corbin and Parmida coupled up during the Casa Amor phase of the Peacock dating show.

The recently released ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion featured islanders reuniting with their fellow cast members and sharing their current relationship status. The co-host, Ariana Madix, mentioned that some couples formed during the Casa Amor stage of the show and stayed together. One such couple was Parmida and Corbin. She asked Parmida about her recent move from San Antonio to Miami. To which she responded, “It’s good. I’m still adjusting.” Co-host Andy Cohen asked Corbin how he and Parmida had been since she moved to Miami. “It’s been fun for the most part…exploring the city with each other,” replied Corbin. However, when he faced the question regarding whether he and Parmida were still together, he noted that they were no longer together: “No. Not in relationships…not in relationship terms, but in friendships, yes.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion featuring Parmida (Image Source: @Peacock)

Everyone was surprised by what Corbin revealed. Ariana turned to fellow islanders and asked, “Did anyone know that here?” Most of them said no. “Do you guys want to talk about what happened?” asked Ariana to the former couple. Parmida responded about how things had been between the two since leaving the villa: “After we hung out and had like, lot of conversations…we just realized that we want different things. And there was really no point of like, being exclusive. Like, it didn’t make sense for us. So I am…happy with the memories that we made together. But I’m excited to grow, like friendship,” She added that the two had been “hanging out together as friends” and that it has been great.

​Ariana pointed out that many viewers and fans expected Corbin and Parmida to stay together and be in a relationship. After listening to Parmida, the host asked Corbin what had worked out between them and what did not. ‘Love Island’ USA star responded that the “energy” was there and they were “compatible” in some ways. “It’s just…coming around the real world…we had some ups and downs,” he added. Ariana noted that it felt “very vague.” She asked Parmida to share her take on what Corbin had shared. “I just feel like, relationship right now is not what we need.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion featuring Corbin (Image Source: @Peacock)

Ariana asked whether the two were “better as friends.” Parmida responded, “For sure.” She added, “For right now, we’re focused on the friendship. We’re not really thinking about what…well, I’m not really thinking about the future or what it holds for us.” Fans learned that Parmida and Corbin ended their relationship but are continuing their friendship outside the villa. Peacock now streams the latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion. Fans can stream it and learn more about their favorite islanders.