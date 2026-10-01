Who will win ‘Big Brother 28’? Here’s our prediction after watching every episode

Part 3 of the Final HOH will determine which two of the three finalists enter the Final 2.

Since ‘Big Brother 28’ (BB28) premiered, viewers have witnessed a series of events, including unexpected confrontations, massive fights, shocking vote shifts, and more. The fan-favorite reality show is about to conclude with its highly anticipated finale. After a summer of backstabbing and vote-flipping time-travel events, only three finalists are left in the race for the finale. This includes Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell, and Rick Devens. Taylor, Drew, and Rick from ‘Survivor’ have all managed to stay in the highlights of the show. So now, everyone is wondering who will win ‘Big Brother 28’ as the finale is just a few hours away.

​To refresh your memory, Parts 1 and 2 of the final Head of Household (HOH) have been revealed. Taylor won Part 1 while Rick won Part 2. Part 3 will air on Thursday, October 1, when the winner of the final HOH decides who he/she wants to take to the Final 2. After that, jury members will be asked to cast their votes, and it will decide who will take home the ‘Big Brother 28’ winner trophy along with the grand prize of $750,000. The runner-up will also take home $75,000. Notably, America’s Favorite Housemate will also win $50,000.

​When it comes to predicting who will win ‘Big Brother 28’, both Taylor and Rick seem like strong contenders for the final 2. Everyone has been against Taylor since the first week of BB 28, while Rick has also been a popular housemate with a history on television. Interestingly, Rick has faced a similar situation before. He was among the Final Four on ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ in Season 38. After the fire-making challenge, he finished 4th. He also appeared on ‘Survivor 50’, where he finished 7th. If he wins Part 3 of the final HOH, he could win the CBS show, given his popularity and allies on the jury.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Drew (Image Source: CBS)

Along with Rick, Taylor has also been holding on to her finalist position despite being on the chopping block multiple times throughout the season. If she wins Part 3 of the final HOH, she is more likely to take Drew with her to the Final 2. If that happens, she has a strong chance of winning the competition. Not to forget the third finalist, Drew. If he wins Part 3 of the final HOH, he will take Rick with him to the Final 2, and it might not end up in his favor. This is because Rick has been a strong contender. No matter who wins the reality show, the finale will surely be exciting and one for the history books. CBS will air the 90-minute ‘Big Brother 28’ finale on October 1.