‘The Voice’ Season 30 coach Riley Green finally uses his First-In button on 15-year-old singer

The latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 30 saw several contestants take the stage to impress the coaches but it was Allie Rae who stood out

'The Voice' Season 30 just released Episode 4, and it is safe to say the competition is heating up. In the two-hour episode, several contestants took the stage to impress Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Riley Green. However, 15-year-old Allie Rae stood out as she became the last recipient of the first-in button. For those unaware, every judge has this tool, which lets them get a contestant if they are the first to turn their chair during the performance. This tool lets the judge bypass all the pitches and automatically get the contestant to join their team. Allie performed Alannah Myles’ 'Black Velvet,' making Green turn his chair immediately.

A still of Allie from 'The Voice' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Griffin Nagel)

Soon Clarkson and Latifah also followed. Clarkson loved the variety in Allie's voice. “I love your voice. Sometimes I’d hear a little Dolly in how you did your vibrato, but then I’d hear Alison Krauss sometimes. What a great song. It shows us how you can belt; it shows us your range,” she shared. Latifah was stunned by the uniqueness she brought to the table. “It just felt so natural to you, and I just had to see who was singing that song,” she said. Green appreciated her for daring to do something "different." “That’s what it takes to really stand out and I have no doubt you can do it,” Green said. Clarkson was very keen to get the artist on her team. The 'American Idol' winner put her best foot forward during her pitch, noting that she and Allie have the same influences, including Chris Stapleton and Aretha Franklin. However, Clarkson faced a set back, as Green used his first-in button. This meant that Allie automatically became a part of Green's team.

A still of Riley Green from 'The Voice' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by John Jay)

Clarkson was devastated, but Green was extremely happy. “Allie Rae is extremely talented. She took a song and made it bluesy and country and Americana,” Green told the cameras. “She’s got a style that’s unique, and that’s one of my favorite things is when someone’s voice is doing something different.” Green later met an equally happy Allie backstage. “I feel real special,” the teen shared. “I did not think he was going to steal me away from everybody. I’m very happy that Riley’s my coach.” Green definitely ruffled some feathers by stealing Allie, but he did not care. “It (pressing the buzzer) didn’t bother me at all,” Green told Clarkson. “I just thought about all the mean, hurtful things you and Adam have said about me.” Allie wasn't the only one who got a team that day. Team Green added Cade Mower and Everett Bounds; Team Levine welcomed Cal Cook, Julia Clark, and Connor Closs; Team Clarkson got Saade and Anna McElroy; and finally Team Latifah got Chari, Sophia Liano, and Bryan Jaymes. 'The Voice' will air new episodes every Monday at 8/7c on NBC.