Why is there no new episode of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Here’s when Episode 5 airs

As of now, the reality competition series has 12 Faithfuls and 3 Traitors remaining

The recently released ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ saw 22 civilian cast members enter the competition. Following the two-episode premiere, Episodes 3 and 4 captivated fans with their surprising banishments and eliminations. However, the reality show is taking a break this week. The Peacock series premiered on September 17, 2026, with Episodes 1 and 2 airing back-to-back, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on Thursday, September 24. But this week, there will be no new episode on Thursday, October 1, 2026, as the MLB Playoffs take over the network's schedule.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring Kim (Image Source: YouTube | @NBC)

Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 8, 2026, in its regular time slot. From then on, new episodes of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Viewers who can't watch live on the network can also stream new episodes the next day on Peacock. Episode 6 will air on October 15, 2026, followed by Episodes 7 and 8 on October 22 and October 29, 2026, respectively. Episode 9 will then air on November 5, followed by Episode 10 on November 12, 2026. The highly anticipated Episodes 11 and 12, which will serve as the finale, will air on November 19, 2026.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring the host Alan Cumming (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

NBC describes the November 19 episode as “an epic two hour series finale.” However, the network has not clarified whether the two-hour broadcast will include the finale, the reunion, or both. Based on the previous season’s format, the finale generally airs as an hour-long episode, followed by a one-hour reunion on the same night. To know more, fans will have to wait for NBC to release the official schedule.

A still from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ featuring Jay (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The remaining participants on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ include 12 Faithfuls and 3 Traitors. The Faithfuls are Shane Beatty, Abbey Benjamin, Morgan Cook, Michael Foote, Niyyah Hayes, Sherry Kuehl, Abby Lee, Kriste Lewis, Ben McDonnell, Clyde Moser, Jay Vinnedge, and Mark Zgoda. The three Traitors include Katie Fites, Joe Vanella, and Tomica Adams. The next episode will feature another Round Table, followed by a murder or banishment and more secret tasks.