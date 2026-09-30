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What happened to Julia Stiles on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Actress suffers rib injury before Week 3 performance

Despite injuring her rib, Julia and her pro dance partner, Ezra Sosa, scored their highest score so far.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Episode 3 featuring Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Episode 3 featuring Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

‘DWTS’ Season 35 Week 3 featured the remaining celebrity contestants and their respective pro dance partners delivering yet another performance for Yacht Rock Night. One of them was Julia Stiles and her pro dance partner Ezra Sosa. The two performed a salsa to Hall & Oates’ ‘I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)’. However, before the performance night, while they were rehearsing, the actress got injured. In a pre-taped segment, Julia could be seen sharing, “My rib really hurts, and we kind of popped it. This is a really tough week to hurt your rib.” With tears in her eyes, Julia added, “It’s just not my day.” However, she and Ezra continued with their practice as she noted, “No lifts for today. I think we take it day by day.”

​The 45-year-old celebrity participant didn’t want her rib injury to keep her from delivering a memorable performance. She told cameras, “I also know that I’m a tough cookie, and I’m not going to let it stop me. I’m trying to keep myself above water.” After the two delivered their latest Episode 3 performance, she pointed out that it was “not my best dance.” However, even with her injury, she and Ezra received praise from ‘DWTS’ judges. With that, Bruno Tonioli gave the pair six points, Derek Hough seven points, and Carrie Ann Inaba six points. The latter said, “The hardest part about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is giving yourself permission to let go.” The judge told Julia, “I saw you fully gave yourself permission to let go tonight.” She added, “Now it’s just about continuing to grow the skills.”

​Later, Julia also felt a difference in her performance as she told ‘DWTS’ host Julianne Hough that she was “on the struggle bus last week.” She added, “But I got off it and he pulled me off it and I’m just having fun. I finally found the fun in it again.” Despite the injury, Julia and Ezra received 19 points, higher than their Week 2 performance. Previously, she and Ezra performed a tango to ‘The Door’ by Teddy Swims. While the two got 18 points in Week 1, their Week 2 score was 16.

​Notably, the actress also talked about the support she has received from the fans via social media since joining the competition series. She thanked her fans for the support via TikTok and noted, “It feels really good. The support means everything. It really boosts me. And I know we were kinda quiet last week, but that’s because we were really focused! I really wanted to work hard!” The latest ‘DWTS’ Week 3 episode now streams on ABC and Disney+.

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