'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' heads to Orange County as Hulu sets spinoff release date

Jen Affleck joins a new Orange County group as Hulu expands 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' beyond Utah.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is taking its MomTok story beyond Utah. Hulu's Orange County spinoff brings together another group of mothers whose lives, beliefs, and relationships will be at the center of the series. It also gives the franchise a direct link to its original cast through Jen Affleck. Viewers now have a date for the California group's debut.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' will premiere on November 12 on Hulu, the streamer announced. All 10 episodes will arrive that day, and the series will also be available on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. Hulu teased the release on Instagram with the line, “New wives, new secrets. 🍊” Hulu first unveiled the spinoff's cast in April.

Affleck will appear alongside podcaster Bobbi Althoff and YouTuber Madison Bontempo. Social media personalities Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, and Salomé Andrea are also part of the cast, along with Ashleigh Pease and McCall DaPron. DaPron is also the sister of original MomTok star Mayci Neeley. That gives the Orange County group a family connection to the original show, along with Affleck's on-screen presence.

Hulu's official synopsis sets up a divide within the Orange County group: “While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo. Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.”

A still of Jen Affleck in SLOMW (Image Source: YouTube | HULU)

The women are influencers, and the series follows their effort to build an answer to #MomTok. Affleck's appearance means the new setting will have a familiar face from the Utah cast. How much she features in the episodes has not been detailed. The premiere comes as the original show faces changes to its cast. Taylor Frankie Paul recently said she has no desire to continue, and Mikayla Matthews has said she is leaving the series for now. Neeley plans to finish the season currently in production but is undecided about what follows.

Hulu has ordered another 20 episodes of the Utah show. Jeff Jenkins Productions makes the spinoff with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Producer Jeff Jenkins previously told Deadline that his team was planning more versions of the show. “The shining star, the guiding light is going to be the personalities,” he said. The original series’ five seasons are available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for viewers catching up before the spinoff.