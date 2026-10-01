What happened on ‘The Challenge’ tonight? Season 42 Episode 10 sends two contestants to the finale

In the latest episode of 'The Challenge: Cutthroat,' TJ Lavin announced a special twist: Trial by Combat

‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 10 saw an unexpected turn of events. Until now, the Team Captains had been safe from elimination. However, after enjoying immunity and having control over nominations and eliminations, the captains suddenly found themselves in danger. Both Adrienne (Team Gray) and Tori (Team Orange) faced Trial by Combat. The latest episode didn’t feature the regular Daily Challenge, but instead introduced a new twist. The host announced, “There is no daily challenge today. It’s a special day today. Captains, Tori and Adrienne, you have been given a lot of power.” He added, “And I think you need to prove that you deserve that power. So you’re gonna have a trial by combat.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 10 featuring Valentina Shevchenko and TJ Lavin (Image Source: Paramount+)

He then introduced “the undisputed two-time women’s flyweight champion of the world, Valentina Shevchenko.” Soon, Valentina joined the participants at ‘The Challenge’ house and talked about how challenges make everyone better. She also emphasized the importance of staying focused. After a coin toss, Tori chose to go second, following Adrienne. At night, everyone went to the elimination arena, where TJ Lavin and Valentina also joined them. He announced that Valentina would accompany him to co-host and commentate. Soon, Tori and Adrienne geared up for their challenges. Valentina announced two challenges: Balls In and Pole Wrestle. After a wheel spin, it was declared that Adrienne would compete in Pole Wrestle, and Tori would complete the Balls In challenge.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 10 featuring Rachel and Adrienne (Image Source: Paramount+)

Adrienne was up first, but before the challenge began, the host made a special announcement. If Adrienne won, she would advance directly to the finale and remain a Captain for the rest of the season. He also revealed that a mercenary, Rachel Robinson, would join her for the Pole Wrestle. Paramount also added $25,000 as the prize for tonight’s challenge. After an exciting series of matches, Adrienne emerged victorious and earned a spot in the finale. Later, Tori faced Sarah Rice, who appeared on the show after almost a decade away. Tori won the Balls In challenge, securing the prize for the night and a ticket to the finale.