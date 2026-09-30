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'Dancing With the Stars' reveals historic new theme night for Season 35

Derek Hough revealed the October 13 theme, with 'Dancing With the Stars' song selections still to be announced.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 15 MINUTES AGO
Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong celebrate amid confetti on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwithstars)
Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong celebrate amid confetti on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwithstars)

'Dancing With the Stars' has filled the missing slot in its Season 35 theme calendar. ABC announced the theme for the October 13 episode on Wednesday. The series will devote the evening to a subject it has never explored across an entire theme night. Judge Derek Hough revealed the plans on 'Good Morning America' after the competition's Yacht Rock Night.

The ballroom will host its first Super Bowl Night, with couples performing to songs featured in past Super Bowl shows. ABC revealed the episode will “honor the music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game.” The theme is part of ABC and ESPN's buildup to Super Bowl LXI. Both networks will air the game from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

The October 13 broadcast falls in the fifth week of the competition and will be the season's sixth episode overall. ABC has not revealed the song selections or which dance styles the couples will perform. The announcement also does not identify any special guests or returning NFL contestants. The Hollywood Reporter estimates that 11 couples will remain in the competition by the Oct. 13 episode, although the lineup will depend on the results of the preceding round.

The date had been left untitled when Andy Richter announced the season's theme nights, leaving viewers waiting for the reveal. Before Super Bowl Night, the remaining contestants will compete on the following themes:

Mariah Carey Night - October 6

Dedication Night - October 20

Horror Movie Night - October 27

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson perform on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwithstars)
Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson perform on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwithstars)

Disney Night and Grammy Night are also on the season's calendar. Although the Super Bowl theme is a first for the series, NFL players have competed in the ballroom before. Four have won the competition, beginning with Emmitt Smith in Season 3. Hines Ward won Season 12, followed by Donald Driver in Season 14. Rashad Jennings later took the trophy in Season 24, adding another football player to the show's list of champions.

The announcement follows the September 29 elimination of Taylor Hanson and his professional partner, Britt Stewart. During that episode, Amber Glenn and Harry Shum Jr. became the first celebrities this season to receive eights from the judges. Twelve couples remain heading into the Mariah Carey-themed round, which is expected to reduce the field to 11. The contestants will continue competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy through the upcoming themed episodes. 'Dancing With the Stars' airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

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