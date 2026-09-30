What happened to Pasha Pashkov on ‘DWTS’? Amber Glenn’s rehearsal accident leaves him with bloody nose

Pashkov got injured while practicing the foxtrot with his partner Amber Glenn.

The latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 episode saw Pasha Pashkov get injured during rehearsals. The pro dancer is partnered with Amber Glenn for the dance competition. The rehearsal footage was shown during the Yacht Rock episode. Everyone witnessed Glenn accidentally bumping into Pashkov’s face while rehearsing. As a result, the pro dancer quickly grabbed his nose, and he could be seen in pain. Witnessing him, Glenn exclaimed, “Oh, my God.” On the other hand, Pashkov ran towards the mirrors to look at his face.

​Soon, his nose started dripping blood as Glenn watched him at the rehearsal hall. She immediately apologized to her partner, “Oh, my God, Pasha. I’m so sorry.” In response, Pasha told her he was “OK” while placing a tissue underneath his bleeding nose. In a confessional, Glenn told the cameras how it all happened: “My elbow just got him in the face.” The celebrity contestant got emotional while recalling how she accidentally injured her pro dance partner. Pashkov put an ice pack on his nose and said he was “feeling kind of nauseous.” Later, a staff member asked him whether he felt “a little lightheaded.” Pashkov responded with: “Uh, yeah.”

In her confessional, Glenn continued, “I’ve never been the cause of physical pain like that before. And I want to be cautious…And I know he’s not going to want me to hold back.” She added, “I don’t know how to deal right now because I just want to wrap him in bubble wrap and send him on his way.” However, Pashkov did not want to let his injury keep him or his dance partner away from practice and performance. “Things happen. And it’s not going to get in our way,” he told the cameras. Despite the injury, Pashkov and Glenn moved forward with their latest performance: a foxtrot. The pair performed Toto’s “Hold the Line.” ‘DWTS’ judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli all gave him 8 points each. It was Glenn and Pashkov’s highest score in the currently running season so far.

​After witnessing their performance, Derek said, “And the ice queen does it again, wow! What a way to start the show. You turned this ballroom into your own personal ice rink. Just gliding across that floor effortlessly, so exquisite. Absolutely beautiful.” The judge added, “We’re going to see a lot of foxtrots, so it’s going to be interesting to see everything side by side, but this one is going to be one to beat. What a way to start the show!” Notably, Pashkov reassured his fans that he was better since the injury. Fans can now stream ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Episode 3 on ABC and Disney+.