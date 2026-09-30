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'Below Deck' Season 13 sets release date as Captain Kerry faces 'apocalyptic' trouble

'Below Deck' returns to Thailand with seven new yachties, crew romances and workplace tensions aboard Azul V.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Captain Kerry Titheradge poses in uniform for 'Below Deck' Season 13 aboard Azul V (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
Captain Kerry Titheradge poses in uniform for 'Below Deck' Season 13 aboard Azul V (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bravo has set the return of 'Below Deck,' and Captain Kerry Titheradge's next charter season includes trouble with the weather. Season 13 takes him to Phuket, Thailand, aboard the motor yacht Azul V. The trailer shows the crew scrambling to secure the vessel as the winds pick up. Workplace conflicts, crew mistakes, and romances also feature in the preview.

'Below Deck' Season 13 premieres Monday, October 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will stream the following day on Peacock. New installments will air weekly on Mondays, with Tuesday streaming releases. Bravo announced the schedule alongside the trailer and cast lineup.

The series returns to Phuket for the first time since 2019, swapping Season 12's St. David for Azul V. Chief stew Fraser Olender and second stew Rainbeau de Roos return alongside Titheradge. Seven newcomers fill the remaining positions across the interior, galley, and deck teams. They include chef Moe Vilomar, bosun Alex Wright, deckhands James Bishop, Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck and Jessenia Stidger, and stews Kaylee Brown and Rosa Simms-Preston.

The trailer's weather sequence puts the yacht itself at the center of the trouble. Crew members pull equipment from the water, and the vessel's lights are switched off as they prepare for the conditions. "I feel like I'm in an apocalyptic movie," one crew member says in the trailer. The preview also shows the yacht getting close to running aground, adding another problem for the captain to address during the charter season.

The crew and charter guests join an elephant excursion during 'Below Deck' Season 13 (Image Source: Bravo)
The crew and charter guests join an elephant excursion during 'Below Deck' Season 13 (Image Source: Bravo)

Elsewhere, Olender and de Roos oversee an interior team that includes two new stews. Bravo's announcement describes what awaits Olender: "Despite clashing personalities, green crew members and the challenges of adapting to a new boat, Fraser once again thrives under pressure while creating elaborate theme nights and unforgettable beach excursions throughout Thailand." 

The preview includes outings involving ziplining and elephants. The announcement adds, "In the galley, Chef Moe Vilomar brings a wealth of experience from military service, fine dining and private charters, but demanding guests and nonstop pressure threaten to turn up the heat."

The crew and charter guests join an elephant excursion during 'Below Deck' Season 13 (Image Source: Bravo)
The crew and charter guests join an elephant excursion during 'Below Deck' Season 13 (Image Source: Bravo)

Relationships aboard Azul V also become part of the workplace drama. The trailer previews multiple romances, along with guest complaints and staffing concerns. Bravo's announcement states, "On deck, power struggles and oversized egos create friction among the crew, forcing Capt. Kerry to make a shocking decision. One rollercoaster romance sends shockwaves throughout the vessel as its dramatic highs and lows spill across multiple departments."

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