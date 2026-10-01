Who was eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39? Premiere results revealed

After a few teams used their Express Pass, one team was eliminated after arriving last at the final Pit Stop of Leg 1.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 premiered with 13 teams participating. It started in Vancouver, Canada, where each team had an Express Pass. The first stop was BC Place, where participants faced a “fly fishing” Roadblock. For that, one member of each team had to leap from the rafters. They had to do it 300 feet above the ground and try to catch a salmon while wearing bear claws. Erin Taylor and Javi Vitnimilla were in 12th position to arrive at the Roadblock and decided to use their Express Pass. As a result, they could skip the task. Soon, the two reached first place while en route to their next destination.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 1 (Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Sara Kempner)

To get there, participants had to take a water taxi to the Vancouver Maritime Museum. The teams faced a Detour: Run It Up. For that, they had to memorize the meaning of 25 maritime flags and then host the correct ones in the correct order within two minutes. The alternative was a task: Paddle It Out. For that, they had to go and get a clue from a buoy in the water. Erin and Javi chose Run It Up and completed it in their second attempt. They were the first team to reach the Pit Stop at Vandussen Botanical Garden.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Meanwhile, another team, Daisha Wilks and Dalton Hamby, struggled with their task at the Roadblock. Daisha finished it after three attempts. Zach Johnson and Nate Johnson got lost on their way to the water taxi. The brothers were the last team to arrive at the Detour. Doug Matter and Dylan Matter were the 9th team to arrive at the Detour, after which they opted for the Express Pass. So they skipped the Paddle It Out task.

​Later in the episode, fans saw Erin and Javi finish the first leg of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 in first place. After them, Conner Wilson and Garrett McGuire arrived second, followed by Michelle Rozalski Patterson and Matthew Patterson. In fourth place, Doug and Dylan reached, followed by sisters Katie Schultz and Charlotte Schultz. In sixth place, viewers saw Anuar Tager and Andrea Tager Ballesca, followed by Ann-Marie Tejcek and Riley Tejcek. Jody Rebhun and Jenn Naso finished eighth, followed by Dafina and Saran in ninth. As a result, Ali Krieger and Joanna Lahman placed 10th. Cody Langlois and Jaime Tribo placed 11th. At last, Nate-Zach and Daisha-Dalton were against each other. After Nate and Zach arrived last, the two were eliminated. Fans can now stream Episode 2 of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 on CBS.