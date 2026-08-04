‘God of War’ may have found its next Kratos in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star after Ryan Hurst’s exit

Ryan Hurst was initially cast for the role in January 2026, but suffered a torn bicep while filming for the series

It did not take long for Amazon to find a replacement for Ryan Hurst, or at least to begin talks. Fans no longer have to guess who will play Kratos next. According to a report by Variety, Dave Bautista is currently in negotiations for the role. However, it has not been confirmed if he will officially play the character, so fans will have to wait for an announcement from Amazon Prime Video. That's because negotiations do not guarantee a deal. This casting change comes after Ryan Hurst was cast for the role in January 2026, but after filming for four months, he got seriously injured in June. Hurst suffered a torn bicep while filming for the series, which would have delayed production until 2027.

Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ first look image featuring Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson (Image Source: Instagram | @godofwaronprime)

So instead of waiting, Amazon and Sony decided to recast the part, and it looks like they have found the person they want to lead the series, which is based on the popular video game franchise. Because the network wants production to get back on track and start filming by fall this year, Prime Video is looking to quickly recast the role. It is no secret that the role of Kratos is not an easy one to play. Apart from his physique, Bautista was a WWE star before deciding to pursue a career in acting. So yes, he seems like a compelling candidate for the role.

Since starting as an actor, he has appeared in ‘The Wrecking Crew’, ‘My Spy’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and ‘The Killer's Game’, among others. He also starred in the first two ‘Dune’ movies and ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Apart from that, he recently did voice acting in ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’. As for the series, Prime Video clearly has high expectations as the adaptation has already been ordered for two seasons. Fans of the video game franchise should know that the upcoming series will be based on the two most recent games.

The official poster of 'God of War' (Image Source: Instagram | Sony PlayStation)

Kratos will be seen raising his 10-year-old son, Atreus. The official logline reads, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.” Callum Vinson will be playing Atreus. Other cast members include Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor. For now, fans will have to wait and find out in the coming weeks how the negotiations go. With the series still in the early stages of development, it may be a while before fans get a release date or trailer.