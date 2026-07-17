MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Why is Prime Video's ‘God of War’ production on hold? Ryan Hurst's on-set injury leads to major shake-up

Production on ‘God of War’ was unexpectedly paused after the lead cast member sustained an injury while filming a stunt
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus in 'God of War' production image; [Inset] Ryan Hurst at the WGN America Winter TCA on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Leah Gallo; [inset] Getty Images | Rachel M
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus in 'God of War' production image; [Inset] Ryan Hurst at the WGN America Winter TCA on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Leah Gallo; [inset] Getty Images | Rachel M

Prime Video’s highly anticipated video game adaptation ‘God of War’ has hit an unexpected pause after an on-set injury. According to TMZ’s latest report, the lead actor, Ryan Hurst, who plays Kratos, tore his bicep during filming. He sustained the injury during a stunt and required surgery, due to which filming is now on hold. While production was expected to resume by mid-August, the actor's recovery is reportedly set to take longer than expected. According to Deadline, a new actor is now set to replace Ryan Hurst as the lead star of the title.

The official poster of 'God of War' (Cover image credit: Instagram | Sony Playstation)
The official poster of 'God of War' (Image Source: Instagram | Sony PlayStation)

According to the publication's July 16, 2026, update, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have made the decision. Fans might be disappointed to see this happening, as Hurst was undergoing a physical transformation for the role, during which he also put on 40 lbs of muscle. The report further stated that four episodes of the ancient mythology-themed series were already filmed at the time of the accident. The filming for ‘God of War’ began in February 2026 after it was confirmed for two seasons. The cast and crew were expected to film back-to-back seasons until the injury occurred.

A still of Kratos from 'God of War' (Cover image credit: Sony)
A still of Kratos from 'God of War' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

The storyline for ‘God of War’ revolves around a father-son duo: Kratos and Atreus (played by Callum Vinson). The two are on their way to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. While embarking on the journey, the two learn several things from each other. Kratos intends to teach his son to be a better god, while the son teaches his father to be a better human. Additional cast members featured on the show are: Mandy Patinkin (playing Odin), Ed Skrein (playing Baldur), Max Parker (playing Heimdall), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (playing Thor), Teresa Palmer (playing Sif), Alastair Duncan (playing Mimir), Jeff Gulka (playing Sindri), and Danny Woodburn (playing Brok).

The much-awaited series is written by Ronald D. Moore. He is also the showrunner and the executive producer. The series is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television along with PlayStation Productions and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Chloe Fineman confirms ‘Saturday Night Live’ exit after seven seasons: ‘It’s cliche to…’
TV

Chloe Fineman confirms ‘Saturday Night Live’ exit after seven seasons: ‘It’s cliche to…’

Chloe Fineman's heartfelt message explains why she's leaving ‘SNL’ after Season 51
3 hours ago
Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears' 'The Mickey Mouse Club' set for Disney+ reboot—what we know so far
TV

Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears' 'The Mickey Mouse Club' set for Disney+ reboot—what we know so far

Disney+ has selected 11 young performers for 'The Mickey Mouse Club' reboot, with production set to begin in Los Angeles.
15 hours ago
'Sullivan's Crossing's future at The CW finally decided ahead of Season 5
TV

'Sullivan's Crossing's future at The CW finally decided ahead of Season 5

Season 4 ended with a shocking turn of events that left Maggie’s future at the Crossing uncertain, and now we finally have an update on Season 5.
17 hours ago
Will there be 'The Hawk' Season 2? Netflix renewal status and Season 1 ending explained
TV

Will there be 'The Hawk' Season 2? Netflix renewal status and Season 1 ending explained

'The Hawk' Season 1 finale leaves Lonnie Hawkins at a crossroads, hinting at new challenges and a possible path forward that could reshape his future.
18 hours ago
Kit Harrington, Paddy Considine and more join Channel 4’s gripping period drama ‘Army of Shadows’
TV

Kit Harrington, Paddy Considine and more join Channel 4’s gripping period drama ‘Army of Shadows’

Several A-listers join the cast of Channel 4 thriller drama named 'Army of Shadows,' however, one key detail still remains missing.
22 hours ago
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale brings back two OGs and we can't wait to see them in action again
TV

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale brings back two OGs and we can't wait to see them in action again

The trailer of the four-part finale features Alex meeting two OG characters in her new reality
1 day ago
Where was Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky’ filmed? Anya Taylor-Joy thriller shot at the same location as ‘Baywatch’ reboot
TV

Where was Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky’ filmed? Anya Taylor-Joy thriller shot at the same location as ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Finished the first two episodes of ‘Lucky’? Here’s where Apple TV+’s new thriller transformed Long Beach into the backdrop for its story.
1 day ago
Nathan Fillion's ‘The Rookie’ gets extended cut on Hulu with exciting bonus scenes
TV

Nathan Fillion's ‘The Rookie’ gets extended cut on Hulu with exciting bonus scenes

‘The Rookie’ creator Alexi Hawley revealed that the extended cut will focus on two fan-favorite characters
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Caleb takes on Armando and Marisa to become a Super Champion
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Caleb takes on Armando and Marisa to become a Super Champion

Caleb Groen faces off against Armando Marin and Marisa Rizzuti in Thursday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'.
1 day ago
‘NCIS’ star drops major clue about when Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo will first appear in Season 24
NCIS

‘NCIS’ star drops major clue about when Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo will first appear in Season 24

CBS hasn’t confirmed Tony DiNozzo’s first Season 24 episode, but a new behind-the-scenes tease may have spoiled the surprise.
1 day ago