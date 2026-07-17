Why is Prime Video's ‘God of War’ production on hold? Ryan Hurst's on-set injury leads to major shake-up

Production on ‘God of War’ was unexpectedly paused after the lead cast member sustained an injury while filming a stunt

Prime Video’s highly anticipated video game adaptation ‘God of War’ has hit an unexpected pause after an on-set injury. According to TMZ’s latest report, the lead actor, Ryan Hurst, who plays Kratos, tore his bicep during filming. He sustained the injury during a stunt and required surgery, due to which filming is now on hold. While production was expected to resume by mid-August, the actor's recovery is reportedly set to take longer than expected. According to Deadline, a new actor is now set to replace Ryan Hurst as the lead star of the title.

The official poster of 'God of War' (Image Source: Instagram | Sony PlayStation)

According to the publication's July 16, 2026, update, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have made the decision. Fans might be disappointed to see this happening, as Hurst was undergoing a physical transformation for the role, during which he also put on 40 lbs of muscle. The report further stated that four episodes of the ancient mythology-themed series were already filmed at the time of the accident. The filming for ‘God of War’ began in February 2026 after it was confirmed for two seasons. The cast and crew were expected to film back-to-back seasons until the injury occurred.

A still of Kratos from 'God of War' (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

The storyline for ‘God of War’ revolves around a father-son duo: Kratos and Atreus (played by Callum Vinson). The two are on their way to scatter the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. While embarking on the journey, the two learn several things from each other. Kratos intends to teach his son to be a better god, while the son teaches his father to be a better human. Additional cast members featured on the show are: Mandy Patinkin (playing Odin), Ed Skrein (playing Baldur), Max Parker (playing Heimdall), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (playing Thor), Teresa Palmer (playing Sif), Alastair Duncan (playing Mimir), Jeff Gulka (playing Sindri), and Danny Woodburn (playing Brok).

The much-awaited series is written by Ronald D. Moore. He is also the showrunner and the executive producer. The series is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television along with PlayStation Productions and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.