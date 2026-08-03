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Will Helaena die in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3? Everything her prophetic dreams reveal about her fate

Helaena’s visions connect her children, Dreamfyre and the Dragonpit to the deaths still ahead, with many fans left wondering about her fate.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 episode 7. (Image source: Theo Whiteman/HBO)
Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 episode 7. (Image source: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

This story contains spoilers from House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7

Helaena Targaryen’s visions have become a mystery in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3. Episode 7 finally shows what Phia Saban’s character sees in her dreams, rather than presenting her prophecies as statements or drawings. The sequence moves from a pale mare and an open gate to childbirth, Dreamfyre, and a farm where Helaena lives with her children. Each image surrounds her with death, separation, and lost freedom without confirming when those events will happen.

Helaena remains alive after episode 7, and the series has not yet confirmed whether she will die in the finale. Her dreams do, however, connect her fate to events that occur later in George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood.’ They also leave room for HBO’s adaptation to change the circumstances of her death. Helaena is expected to die if the show follows the book's broad outline, though the circumstances could differ. The first vision places Helaena beside a pale mare in the Red Keep courtyard as the gates open and light enters. The horse is likely a symbol of death, while the open gate may represent the freedom Helaena has long sought. Rhaenyra interrupts the vision and presses her for information about the war. The scene could link Helaena’s wish to leave King’s Landing with the possibility that death represents her only escape.

Helaena Targaryen isn't described as a dragon dreamer in Fire and Blood but she has premonitions in 'House of the Dragon' (@hbo)
Helaena Targaryen isn't described as a dragon dreamer in Fire and Blood, but she has premonitions in 'House of the Dragon' (@hbo)

A second dream shows Helaena giving birth before guards take the baby away. The series has not identified the child, although ‘Fire & Blood’ gives Helaena and Aegon a son named Maelor. The vision points to the threat surrounding her pregnancy, especially if the baby is a boy who could be treated as a rival claimant. The dream does not confirm that the child is Maelor or reveal what the guards plan to do. Helaena then appears on Dreamfyre inside the Dragonpit as a mob charges toward them. She orders the dragon to attack, placing herself inside a version of the Storming of the Dragonpit. In the book, Dreamfyre dies during that uprising after Helaena’s death, meaning Helaena is not present when the smallfolk attack. This sequence could signal a change, although it may instead show Helaena witnessing Dreamfyre’s fate.

The final vision gives Helaena the kind of freedom she has wanted: a farm, chickens, and her children beside her. The pale mare appears again before an eclipse darkens the sky and snow or ash closes in. Jaehaerys appears older despite being killed in Season 2, making the scene impossible to take literally as a future. The farm is a possible afterlife image, while the darkness may connect her family’s deaths to the destruction awaiting Westeros. 

Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. (Image source: Theo Whiteman/HBO)
Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. (Image source: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

In ‘Fire & Blood,’ Helaena falls from Maegor’s Holdfast and is impaled on the spikes below. The book’s accounts do not agree on what caused her death. One version says she died by suicide after learning about Maelor’s death, while another claims she was killed on Rhaenyra’s orders. Those conflicting accounts later help turn the people of King’s Landing against Rhaenyra. ‘House of the Dragon’ has already changed Helaena by making her a confirmed Dreamer with awareness of future events.

Her Dreamfyre vision suggests the series could change her fate, but no outcome has been confirmed. For now, the dreams indicate that Helaena sees death approaching her family, her dragon, and possibly herself. The Season 3 finale, airing August 9 on HBO and HBO Max, will determine whether those warnings lead to her death this season or remain set up for Season 4.

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