Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about

Prime Video has found its West, Ford, Rosie, and Skylar as the highly anticipated ‘Rose Hill’ adaptation takes another big step forward.

Prime Video has finally revealed the main cast for ‘Rose Hill’, its upcoming romantic drama based on Elsie Silver’s popular book series. Jake Weary, Sean O’Pry, Hannah Galway, and Sadie Dickerson have signed on to lead the project, which is still in its early stages of development. The streaming series adapts Silver’s bestselling ‘Rose Hill’ novels and will bring the fictional Canadian mountain town to life for television. Prime Video has earlier released the official description for the series. The logline states: “Based on the bestselling series by Elsie Silver, Rose Hill follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes’ ‘World’s Hottest Billionaire,’ who’s long carried a torch for West’s sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.”

The adaptation begins with ‘Wild Love’, the first novel in the four-book collection, before eventually moving through ‘Wild Eyes’, ‘Wild Side’, and ‘Wild Card’. One thing readers already know is that each book centers on a single father, making family relationships just as important as the romance. Weary, known for ‘The Waterfront’ and ‘Chicago Fire’, has landed the role of West Belmont, a hardworking rancher. Opposite him is O’Pry (from ‘Eileen’), who will portray Ford Grant, a billionaire music executive. Galway (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’) has been cast as Rosie Belmont, West’s sister and the woman who becomes the object of Ford’s longtime affection. Meanwhile, Dickerson will step into the role of country-pop singer Skylar Stone, whose arrival in Rose Hill shakes things up in more ways than one.

Although Dickerson is best known for her theater work, the series marks a big television opportunity for the actress. For now, these four roles represent the first major characters confirmed for the adaptation. However, readers familiar with Silver’s novels will notice that several fan-favorite characters are still missing from the official lineup. That is not necessarily surprising. Since ‘Rose Hill’ is only beginning production, Prime Video may simply be introducing the cast in stages. The remaining leads from ‘Wild Side’ and ‘Wild Card’ have yet to be announced, and those casting decisions could arrive over the next several weeks.

There is also the possibility that the creative team plans to save some characters for later seasons instead of introducing everyone at once. Either way, fans will likely need a little patience, as the series is still a long way from reaching viewers. Behind the camera, the project has an experienced creative team leading the adaptation. Heidi Cole McAdams is serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Director Marc Webb has been tapped to helm both the pilot and the second episode while also joining the production as an executive producer. Moreover, Silver is directly involved with the adaptation as an executive producer.