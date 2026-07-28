MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about

Prime Video has found its West, Ford, Rosie, and Skylar as the highly anticipated ‘Rose Hill’ adaptation takes another big step forward.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 31 MINUTES AGO
(L) Jake Weary in a still from 'The Waterfront'; (R) ‘Wild Love’ book from ‘Rose Hills’ series (Cover Image Source: (L) Netflix | Photo by Dana Hawley; (R) Instagram | @authorelsiesilver)
(L) Jake Weary in a still from 'The Waterfront'; (R) ‘Wild Love’ book from ‘Rose Hills’ series (Cover Image Source: (L) Netflix | Photo by Dana Hawley; (R) Instagram | @authorelsiesilver)

Prime Video has finally revealed the main cast for ‘Rose Hill’, its upcoming romantic drama based on Elsie Silver’s popular book series. Jake Weary, Sean O’Pry, Hannah Galway, and Sadie Dickerson have signed on to lead the project, which is still in its early stages of development. The streaming series adapts Silver’s bestselling ‘Rose Hill’ novels and will bring the fictional Canadian mountain town to life for television. Prime Video has earlier released the official description for the series. The logline states: “Based on the bestselling series by Elsie Silver, Rose Hill follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes’ ‘World’s Hottest Billionaire,’ who’s long carried a torch for West’s sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.”

The adaptation begins with ‘Wild Love’, the first novel in the four-book collection, before eventually moving through ‘Wild Eyes’, ‘Wild Side’, and ‘Wild Card’. One thing readers already know is that each book centers on a single father, making family relationships just as important as the romance. Weary, known for ‘The Waterfront’ and ‘Chicago Fire’, has landed the role of West Belmont, a hardworking rancher. Opposite him is O’Pry (from ‘Eileen’), who will portray Ford Grant, a billionaire music executive. Galway (‘Under the Banner of Heaven’) has been cast as Rosie Belmont, West’s sister and the woman who becomes the object of Ford’s longtime affection. Meanwhile, Dickerson will step into the role of country-pop singer Skylar Stone, whose arrival in Rose Hill shakes things up in more ways than one.

Although Dickerson is best known for her theater work, the series marks a big television opportunity for the actress. For now, these four roles represent the first major characters confirmed for the adaptation. However, readers familiar with Silver’s novels will notice that several fan-favorite characters are still missing from the official lineup. That is not necessarily surprising. Since ‘Rose Hill’ is only beginning production, Prime Video may simply be introducing the cast in stages. The remaining leads from ‘Wild Side’ and ‘Wild Card’ have yet to be announced, and those casting decisions could arrive over the next several weeks.

There is also the possibility that the creative team plans to save some characters for later seasons instead of introducing everyone at once. Either way, fans will likely need a little patience, as the series is still a long way from reaching viewers. Behind the camera, the project has an experienced creative team leading the adaptation. Heidi Cole McAdams is serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Director Marc Webb has been tapped to helm both the pilot and the second episode while also joining the production as an executive producer. Moreover, Silver is directly involved with the adaptation as an executive producer. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week

The live feeds of 'Big Brother 28' show Kamu informing Jason about his fate in the game during the 'tea party'.
2 hours ago
Who is The Gorgon? 'Furious' Episode 1 wastes no time introducing the chilling serial killer
TV

Who is The Gorgon? 'Furious' Episode 1 wastes no time introducing the chilling serial killer

'Furious' Episode 1 sets up a gripping mystery as FBI agent Alice Black uncovers clues that point toward a far larger and darker investigation
4 hours ago
CBS sets fall premiere dates for ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Tracker’ and more — here's the full schedule
TV

CBS sets fall premiere dates for ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Tracker’ and more — here's the full schedule

Much-awaited returning shows and new series finally get release dates, bringing back fan-favorite characters and beloved cast members
5 hours ago
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Marshals’ Season 2 finally gets Fall release date
YELLOWSTONE

‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Marshals’ Season 2 finally gets Fall release date

CBS’s hit ‘Marshals’ is set to return for Season 2 in October, continuing Kayce Dutton’s high-stakes mission.
5 hours ago
Nathan Dean's 'General Hospital' character Ethan Lovett gets recast and fans are confused
TV

Nathan Dean's 'General Hospital' character Ethan Lovett gets recast and fans are confused

Nathan Dean returned to 'General Hospital' after a six-year absence to pay his respects to Anthony Geary, his on-screen father
7 hours ago
‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ finally set fall premiere dates on CBS
NCIS

‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ finally set fall premiere dates on CBS

NCIS season 24 and NCIS: Origins season 3 are all returning alongside a new spinoff NCIS: New York and returning franchise stars.
14 hours ago
Pamela Anderson addresses possible ‘Baywatch’ reboot return: ‘If my kids were…’
TV

Pamela Anderson addresses possible ‘Baywatch’ reboot return: ‘If my kids were…’

Fox reboot moves forward with returning original stars, while fans wonder if C.J. Parker is returning to the new series.
19 hours ago
Will there be ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 10? Creative team reveals the answer at SDCC
TV

Will there be ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 10? Creative team reveals the answer at SDCC

The show’s executive producers and cast reveal what fans can expect in the future from ‘Rick and Morty’ at SDCC.
1 day ago
How did Rif Hutton die? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 receives emotional on-air tribute
THE WALKING DEAD

How did Rif Hutton die? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 receives emotional on-air tribute

Rif Hutton provided the growls, snarls, and other distinctive sounds used for the walkers throughout the franchise
1 day ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 cast photo sparks questions over Ellen Pompeo’s return as Meredith Grey
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 cast photo sparks questions over Ellen Pompeo’s return as Meredith Grey

The latest update from ABC sparked a discussion about Ellen Pompeo’s future on the globally popular medical drama.
1 day ago