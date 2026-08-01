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HBO’s DC show ‘Booster Gold’ gets disappointing update from writer David Jenkins

DC's 'Booster Gold' series has made headlines again after years of development. Here's what the latest update means for the project.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of the comic book character 'Booster Gold' (Cover Image Source: DC Comics)
A still of the comic book character 'Booster Gold' (Cover Image Source: DC Comics)

DC Studios' long-planned ‘Booster Gold’ series is no longer moving forward after spending years in development. The update came directly from writer David Jenkins, who confirmed the project had officially come to an end. The show was first announced in 2023 as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe roadmap, but it never entered production. 

According to Variety, Jenkins shared the news through a post on Threads while reflecting on the project's fate. He wrote that his version of ‘Booster Gold’ “won't be moving forward” and suggested it was time to move on. Jenkins also reposted Mahershala Ali's recent comments about Marvel's delayed ‘Blade’ movie, drawing a clear comparison between the two stalled superhero projects.

Ali recently revealed that he had stepped away from ‘Blade’ after years of waiting for the film to move ahead. Jenkins appeared to relate to that experience, using the actor's remarks to express his own disappointment. Although he did not explain why ‘Booster Gold’ was canceled, the shared message hinted that the decision ultimately rested with the studio rather than the creative team. 

The series had been one of several projects announced during DC Studios' major reboot presentation in 2023. That lineup included ‘Superman’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘Creature Commandos’, ‘Lanterns’, ‘The Brave and the Bold’, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘Paradise Lost’, and other planned titles. While several projects have already reached audiences or remain in active development, others have quietly disappeared from the schedule.

Jenkins joined ‘Booster Gold’ in July 2025 after earning praise for creating HBO's ‘Our Flag Means Death’. He was hired to write the pilot episode and serve as showrunner if the series received a full order. Earlier this year, James Gunn had said ‘Booster Gold’ remained in development, even as he confirmed that another announced project, ‘The Authority’, was no longer moving ahead. The cancellation comes as a surprise because the project had continued receiving positive updates until recently. DC Studios has not publicly explained what changed behind the scenes.

For those unfamiliar with the character, ‘Booster Gold’ is one of DC's more unusual superheroes. He travels from the future to the present and builds fame by presenting himself as a celebrity hero. Along the way, he fights crime with his close ally ‘Blue Beetle’ and his loyal robotic companion, Skeets. Although ‘Booster Gold’ has appeared in several animated DC projects over the years, he has never led a live-action television series. For now, fans hoping to see the time-traveling hero headline his own show will have to keep waiting. Whether DC revisits the character in another format remains uncertain, but this version of the project has officially reached its end.

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