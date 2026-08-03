When does 'Lioness' Season 3 drop new episodes? Release schedule, time and more

‘Lioness’ Season 3 has officially begun, here's the full release schedule, episode dates, streaming times, and the finale's arrival date.

‘Lioness’ is officially back with another high-stakes mission, and Taylor Sheridan's popular spy thriller has already kicked off its third season on Paramount+. The new chapter brings Zoe Saldaña's CIA operative Joe McNamara back for what promises to be her most personal assignment yet. The season consists of eight episodes, and the viewers can now look forward to a weekly release schedule leading up to the season finale.

Season 3 continues Joe's difficult balancing act between protecting her country and protecting her family. Hidden enemies, dangerous foreign operatives, and personal betrayals all become part of her latest mission. As the stakes continue rising, Joe finds herself fighting battles that reach far beyond the field and into her own home. ‘Lioness’ Season 3 premiered on Sunday, August 2, with new episodes arriving every Sunday afterward. Like the previous two seasons, the latest installment consists of eight episodes. The season finale is currently scheduled to stream on September 20, giving fans nearly two months of weekly episodes.

Thad Luckinbill, Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, and Jonah Wharton in a still from 'Lioness' — 101 Studios

New episodes become available on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET every Sunday. That means subscribers can begin watching as soon as each episode drops, rather than waiting until later in the day. The weekly release schedule also keeps the suspense alive as Joe's newest mission gradually unfolds. Here is the complete ‘Lioness’ Season 3 release schedule:

August 2: Episode 1: The Spider and The Fly

August 9: Episode 2: No Sorrow Like the Survivor

August 16: Episode 3: The Bear Is Infected

August 23: Episode 4: Murder Hornets

August 30: Episode 5: The Idiot Army

September 6: Episode 6: Sugar Land

September 13: Episode 7: Title TBA

September 20: Episode 8: The Unravelling

Zoe Saldaña has described this season as one of Joe's biggest emotional challenges so far. While her commitment to duty remains strong, she now faces mounting pressure from responsibilities at home. The actress has also shared that the season explores Joe's relationship with her husband Neal and their daughters more deeply than before.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in a still from 'Lioness' — 101 Studios

Sheridan will continue to center 'Lioness' Season 3 around Joe. Furthermore, Nicole Kidman returns as Kaitlyn Meade, and Michael Kelly will reprise his role as Westfield. Both characters will guide Joe through his dangerous mission. New episodes of ‘Lioness’ Season 3 stream every Sunday on Paramount+, with the finale scheduled for September 20.