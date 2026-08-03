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‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 gets major update as ‘Sopranos’ writer returns after production snag

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 gets a major creative update as the writer behind its acclaimed first season returns ahead of the show’s next chapter.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) from 'Tulsa King' (Cover Image Source: 101 Studios)
A still of Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) from 'Tulsa King' (Cover Image Source: 101 Studios)

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 has received a major creative boost ahead of its expected 2026 release. Emmy-winning writer Terence Winter has officially returned to lead the writers’ room after stepping away following the show’s first season. His comeback marks a reunion between Sylvester Stallone’s hit crime drama and the writer who helped shape its original success. According to Tech Times, Winter’s return comes at a crucial moment for the Paramount+ series after several behind-the-scenes changes. Paramount Global CEO David Ellison previously confirmed that Season 4 is expected to arrive later in 2026. Production has already wrapped in Atlanta, meaning the new season is now in post-production. However, an official premiere date is currently awaited.

Winter served as the showrunner and head writer during ‘Tulsa King’ Season 1, helping establish Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) as one of television’s most memorable modern crime bosses. After his departure, the series experienced several creative shifts. Season 2 moved forward without a formal showrunner, while Season 3 eventually brought in Dave Erickson before another leadership change during Season 4’s production. His return now provides stability as the series prepares for another chapter. Although Winter is leading the writers’ room from Los Angeles instead of working directly on the Atlanta set, he once again guides the show’s overall storytelling. That creative direction could help restore the tone that made the first season a standout success among viewers.

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King'
Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' — 101 Studios

Season 4 also introduces several new faces alongside its returning cast. Gretchen Mol joins the series as Amanda Clark, a politician whose arrival could expand Dwight’s influence beyond organized crime. Winter previously worked with Mol on HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’. Flula Borg also joins the cast as tech billionaire Bradley Van Heusen, who is ready to challenge Dwight in an entirely different way. Rather than facing another rival crime family, Dwight now finds himself confronting a powerful figure from the technology world. The shift suggests the series will continue expanding its conflicts beyond traditional mob rivalries.

Moreover, Samuel L. Jackson will reprise Russell Lee Washington Jr., who first appeared in Season 3 before leading his own upcoming spin-off, ‘Frisco King’. The new series recently completed filming and is currently expected to premiere in 2027. Behind the cameras, however, Season 4 faced a more complicated journey. Reports previously revealed that dozens of crew members were replaced shortly before filming began in late 2025. The production also entered principal photography without a traditional on-set showrunner, creating an unusual production structure for such a high-profile series.

Samuel L. Jackson in a still from 'Tulsa King'
Samuel L. Jackson in a still from 'Tulsa King' — 101 Studios

Taylor Sheridan remains the creator and executive producer of ‘Tulsa King’, though his direct creative involvement has become more limited in recent years. He has not written or directed an episode since the show’s debut season despite continuing to oversee the franchise. That makes Winter’s return even more significant as the series looks toward its future beyond Season 4. With filming complete and post-production now underway, anticipation continues building for Dwight Manfredi’s next chapter. Fans will soon discover whether Winter’s return can recapture the energy that made the show’s first season such a major streaming success. For now, ‘Tulsa King’ is ready to enter its next era with one of its most important creative voices back where it all began.

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