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‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ scores a theatrical release date but there’s a catch

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ is set to have a limited run in theaters for a special purpose.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount +)
A still from 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount +)

'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' is all set to grace Paramount+ on July 25. However, many fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated movie one day earlier on the big screen on July 24, as reported by Variety. The theatrical run will extend from July 24 to 30, possibly to allow the movie to campaign for next year's Oscar for Best Animated Feature and other accolades. According to the mandates of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a movie should be shown in theaters for at least seven consecutive days to qualify for 'Best Picture' accolades. The movie will run in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York, like AMC Burbank Town Center 6 in L.A. and the AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan. The tickets are set to go on sale on July 16 at 9 am ET/6 am PT. The animated venture will have three showtimes per day. 

Still from 'Avatar Aang' (Image Source: Paramount+)
Still from 'Avatar Aang' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Moreover, the theatrical run will allow fans to watch the movie as it was originally intended. 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' was initially planned to have a wide theatrical release in October. However, midway through, plans fell apart, and it became an exclusive streaming project for Paramount+. The movie will also be screened at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. Avatar Aang's official logline reads, "Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve."

Still from 'Avatar Aang' (Image Source: Paramount+)
Still from 'Avatar Aang' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The highly anticipated movie is the sequel to the acclaimed Nickelodeon series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.' The original show's creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, are involved in the Paramount+ project as producers. Latifa Ouaou and Maryann Garger are also billed as producers. Lauren Montgomery has directed the venture, while Steve Ahn and William Mata are on board as co-directors. Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost have penned the screenplay, based on a story by Konietzko, DiMartino, Hedrick, and Kenneth Lin. 'Avatar Aang' features Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.

The highly anticipated movie found itself in troubled waters when it was leaked on social media months before the official release. As per The Straits Times, a 26-year-old man was arrested in Singapore for his involvement in the leak. Partially due to this leak, the movie's release was pushed ahead from October to July. This is the first project from Avatar Studios, which will launch several projects in the same universe, such as 'Seven Havens,' set to premiere sometime in 2027 on Paramount+. 

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