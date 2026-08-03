Is Aemond dead? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7 ending explained as Alicent betrays her son

Alicent comes to Harrenhal with the intention of fulfilling Rhaenyra's wishes and reunites with her son Aemond as well as Alys

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7, titled 'The Dragon in Winter,' shows Aemond in Harrenhal practising his swordsmanship when Alicent arrives. Alicent is happy to see him, but Aemond is a bit confused. "I thought all had forsaken me," he said to his mother. Alicent informs him that the city has fallen, and Helaena has been taken captive. She somehow managed to escape and reach her "best and truest son." Aemond asks her about Aegon, and Alicent reveals he is "likely dead." Both of them then embrace, and things soon escalate. However, it all turns out to be Aemond's imagination. Aemond soon gets overwhelmed, and he goes outside, where he spots Alicent, who has been sent to help kill him.

Still of Aemond from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Alicent then takes Aemond to Ser Adrian. She explains to him that Ser Adrian helped her escape Red Keep by taking her to a "secret gate," after which they rode to Harrenhal. In reality, it seems that Alicent is pushing Aemond towards a scheme that will end with his death. This becomes evident in a small council meeting held in King's Landing, where Rhaenyra discusses the matter of assassination. As Aemond gets closer to Alicent, she tugs at his heartstrings by saying, "You are all I have left." Aemond does indeed meet Ser Adrian, thanks him for his services, and then kills him. Seeing his mother's shocked expression, he explains, "There are secrets here, and I can trust no stranger." Just then, Alys enters the scene, inviting the mother-son duo for supper.

Alicent, Alys, and Aemond are together at the table when Alicent enquires about the new presence in their lives. Aemond explains to her that she saved his life. On being asked on whose orders, Alys replied, "I generally follow my own dictates." Aemond describes Alys as a "lady" and "maester" who is now the guardian of the castle. He then lays out the plan for his "own throne" from Harrenhal. Alicent interrupts, saying that Rhaenyra now has the throne, but Aemond is sure she will eventually fall. For now they need to wait for the right moment, and then live happily ever after together in the castle. Alys is shocked by this assertion and calls him out to talk, as she says that her plans for them did not include his mother. She adds that he needs to be careful of her, as she has come to do him some "ill." Aemond does not believe her, but Alicent is fetching a dagger from Ser Adrian's corpse to kill him.

Still of Aemond and Alys from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Alicent visits Aemond as he is practising his swordsmanship, eerily similar to the scene from the beginning of the episode. Alicent tells him that she will leave the castle for Alys' sake. Aemond refuses on the spot. She then offers him 'spiced wine,' sharing how in his younger days he couldn't fall asleep without it. Aemond, emotional by this reunion, tells her that he tried to kill Aegon. Alys consoles him, saying that she already knew this. The next time the audience sees Aemond, he is on his knees before Alys, clearly poisoned by something Alicent put in the wine. Alys calls him an "idiot" as she walks away. Alicent is seen leaving the castle after supposedly fulfilling Rhaenyra's wishes.

Several other prominent storylines also unfold in the all-important penultimate episode. Aegon, having taken Larys' advice, decides to go to Essos to regain his strength and fight Rhaenyra. On the way, they find out from Tom Tangletongue that Rhaenyra's armies are approaching. In the previous episode, Rhaenyra discovered that Tyland is still alive and has sent forces to apprehend him. This spells trouble as Aegon is in the same place. Faced with a massive decision, Aegon decides to stop running and face the army. He does not want to die a coward. Larys takes their leave while Tyland chooses to remain with his king.

Still of Aegon and Tyland from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

The forces arrive and order them to swear their loyalty to Rhaenyra. Aegon is overwhelmed, but later decides to be brave. He reprimands the soldiers and declares himself Viserys' "true heir" whose legitimacy has been backed by the "septons." Initially, the soldiers laugh, but then they begin cowering. Dragons are heard in the background, and as Aegon turns back, the audience discovers that Sunfyre is still alive. He is there to rescue his rider and burns the entire army in one of the most epic scenes of the show. Rhaenyra's mental state continues to deteriorate as she faces failures in her governance and a breakdown of her relationship with Daemon. She finally uncovers Rhaena's role in Jace's death, and even though she lets it pass, the whole matter leaves a mark on her. Helaena continues to have intriguing visions, as Ormund prepares for the 'Battle of Tumbleton' by taking Corlys hostage and planting seeds of doubt in dragonseeds. To find out how the 'Battle of Tumbleton' changes the fate of the Targaryens, tune in to the 'House of the Dragon' season finale next Sunday only on HBO and HBO Max.