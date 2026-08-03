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Does Sheepstealer die in ‘House of the Dragon’? Rhaena’s dragon future explained

Sheepstealer’s fate in Episode 7 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 leaves fans with big questions. Here’s what ‘Fire and Blood’ suggests.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Sheepstealer and Phoebe Campbell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)
Sheepstealer and Phoebe Campbell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

House of the Dragon’ Season 3 delivered one of its most emotional dragon battles yet, leaving many fans worried about Sheepstealer’s fate. The wild dragon suffers devastating injuries during Episode 7 after facing Syrax, Caraxes, and Seasmoke in a brutal fight. While the outcome looks grim, the episode stops short of confirming Sheepstealer’s death, opening the door for more questions. After bonding with Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) earlier this season, Sheepstealer becomes a target once the pair are discovered. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), with his dragon Caraxes, finds Rhaena before Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) arrive with Syrax and Seasmoke, respectively. The confrontation quickly turns into a fierce aerial battle, with Rhaena captured and Sheepstealer badly wounded.

Daemon later orders Caraxes to finish the fight, placing the wild dragon at a major disadvantage. Caraxes overpowers Sheepstealer during the clash and leaves the dragon unable to fly. However, instead of delivering the final blow, Caraxes backs away, allowing Sheepstealer to limp off alive despite suffering serious injuries. That ending naturally raises the biggest question surrounding the episode. Does Sheepstealer eventually die in George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire and Blood’? The answer is surprisingly complicated, as the source material never gives the dragon a confirmed ending.

Phoebe Campbell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' season 3
Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3. (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

In ‘Fire and Blood’, Sheepstealer does not bond with Rhaena at all. The dragon’s rider is Nettles, one of the Dragonseeds who fights for Rhaenyra during the Dance of the Dragons. The HBO series removes Nettles from the story and instead gives many parts of her storyline to Rhaena, creating a very different path for both the princess and the dragon. The book also never clearly confirms when or how Sheepstealer dies. After several major events in the civil war, Nettles and Sheepstealer disappear from the main conflict. They later appear briefly before vanishing again, leaving their final fate unknown in Martin’s history.

That uncertainty gives the television series plenty of room to tell its own version of events. Since Sheepstealer survives the attack in Episode 7, there is a possibility that the dragon could return before the series ends. If the writers wanted Sheepstealer gone permanently, the battle with Caraxes provided the perfect opportunity. Rhaena’s future also appears closely tied to the wounded dragon. She is in Rhaenyra’s custody after the disastrous confrontation, while Daemon faces growing pressure over his decisions. The tension between those three characters seems ready to shape the remaining chapters of the war.

Olivia Cooke in a still from 'House of the Dragon' season 3
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO Max)

As the show has already adapted parts of Nettles’ storyline for Rhaena, many believe that trend will continue. A version of the book’s later events could easily place Rhaena and Sheepstealer together once again, even if the details unfold differently on screen. That possibility makes their relationship one of the most intriguing storylines still left to explore. For now, fans can breathe a small sigh of relief because Sheepstealer survives the latest episode despite severe injuries. Whether the dragon returns during Season 3 or later in the series remains uncertain, but the story certainly feels unfinished. Until HBO reveals the next chapter, ‘House of the Dragon’ has left one of its most beloved dragons with a future that remains very much alive.

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