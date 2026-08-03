How is Sunfyre still alive? 'House of the Dragon' director explains how Aegon's dragon came back to life

Previous episodes revealed that both Aegon and Sunfyre were burnt during the Battle at Rook's Rest

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 just released its penultimate episode, and dragon lovers were over the moon. Fans got to see Dreamfyre as well as the face-off between Caraxes, Syrax, and Seasmoke against Sheepstealer. But none of these moments were as grand as the return of Sunfyre, who was last seen decomposing in a forest near Rook's Rest. The dragon made his glorious return when Aegon needed him the most. After Tom Tangletongue informed him about Rhaenyra's men coming to Rook's Rest, Aegon had to make a call. He could either follow another escape route or stay and die a hero. He chooses the latter.

Still of Aegon and Tyland from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Larys left them, but Tyland chose to remain with his king. Tyland and Aegon were waiting for their "final stand" when the soldiers arrived. Tyland raised his sword to protect his king, for what seemed the last time. Aegon, despite his past bravado, was anxious seeing so many men charge towards him. He turned back to give himself a moment when the commander asked him to swear fealty to Rhaenyra. Seeing him, Tyland asked, "Your Grace, will you flee after all?" Aegon looked at him and decided that he couldn't choose cowardice. "We shall not surrender to the false Queen," he declared to the soldiers. The men laughed at Aegon, and the commander threatened Tyland.

Aegon refused to budge and took out his sword to reveal his identity. "Behold me now! I am Aegon Targaryen! Viserys' true heir, the sixth King of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men! I was annointed by the High Septon in the light of the Seven, and it is in their light that I stand before you now," he said. As Aegon delivered his speech, the soldiers began retreating. It seems they were fearing something. "Strike me down and the stranger will take retribution. The warrior's sword will be judgment upon you," he continued. This was when viewers began hearing dragon growls coming from behind Aegon. Seeing the soldiers retreating, Tyland looked back and was shocked by the scene. Initially, it seemed like Aegon believed his fiery speech was doing the trick, but this was not the case. His Sunfyre was here to protect him. The king on the run then instructed, "Dracarys," and his beloved dragon turned the entire army to ashes.

Still of Aegon and Tyland from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Nina Lopez-Corrado, who directed the penultimate episode titled 'The Dragon in Winter,' shared her take on Sunfyre's rebirth with Entertainment Weekly. Both Aegon and Sunfyre were burnt during the 'Battle at Rook's Rest' and came out with similar injuries on the same side of the face. In Season 3 Episode 4, Aegon visited his dragon in disguise and tried to wake him up, but to no avail. The director believes Aegon's return helped Sunfyre heal. “I think he (Aegon) truly did believe that Sunfyre was dead, and I think Sunfyre was very close to being dead,” Lopez-Corrado said. “During the time period in which he was laying there, he did rejuvenate so that he was able to come back. I think a part of his healing process truly had to do with the fact that when Aegon was there, he was gonna die. So I think it helped him rejuvenate enough strength to come back and save him,” the director added.

Still of Aegon and Sunfyre from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO)

The director also believes that Sunfyre returned because of the emotional bond he shares with Aegon. Just as Aegon awakens the dragon in him, his dragon arrives at his side. “I think it 100 percent has to do with the Targaryen line and the connection they have with the dragons. It was a huge, huge reason in the return of Sunfyre,” Lopex-Carrado added. Fans weren't exactly surprised by Sunfyre's survival, though, as 'Game of Thrones' previously revealed that the dragon would play an important role in the future of Team Green. To know what lies ahead for Sunfyre and Aegon, tune in to 'House of the Dragon' next Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.