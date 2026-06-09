Jason Momoa exits Justin Lin's movie adaptation of 'Helldivers' video game but it's not all bad news

Sony will now look for a new star to lead the title, as pre-production work on the venture continues

The highly anticipated adaptation of 'Helldivers' has received a massive update. Jason Momoa, who was attached to this PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures venture, has now departed from the project, according to Deadline. His casting was announced in February 2026, and the reasons for the exit remain under wraps. Though this comes as a huge blow, it's not all bad news, as the adaptation remains alive. Sony is now on the lookout for a new star, as pre-production work on the venture continues. 'Helldivers' is still expected to release on November 10, 2027, which suggests that the cast will soon need to be finalized for the project to go on floors.

Jason Momoa attends Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" CinemaCon 2026 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Jon / Contributor)

The project is the official adaptation of 'Helldivers,' a twin-stick shooter game that was released in 2015. The game focused on 'Helldivers,' a group that must work together to protect Super Earth and face off against dangerous forces amidst an intergalactic war. The game was so popular that it received a sequel in 2024. In this sequel, the Helldivers step into the shoes of an elite class of soldiers, who are tasked with spreading peace and liberty in the galaxy using powerful tools at their disposal. The sequel was a massive hit, selling approximately 12 million units across PlayStation 5 and PC within the first four months of its launch. The game was recently made available on Xbox, where it also performed exceptionally well.

Asad Qizilbash from PlayStation Productions serves as a producer on the venture. Justin Lin from the 'Fast & Furious' franchise has been hired as the director of the adaptation. The celebrated director will also be billed as a producer through Perfect Storm Entertainment. No other details about the storyline have been made public yet.

Jason Momoa arrives in England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Devlin / Stringer)

This is not the first time Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have collaborated on a video game adaptation. The two companies earlier brought 'Uncharted' to the big screen, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in lead roles. The film earned over $407 million at the box office and remains among the top 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time. They have also partnered on Peacock’s hit series 'Twisted Metal' and HBO's 'The Last of Us.' The team will now be hopeful that 'Helldivers' will replicate the success of these projects. While Jason Momoa will no longer be part of the title, the actor has a lot to look forward to. He is set to appear in high-profile projects like 'Supergirl,' 'Dune: Part Three,' 'The Wrecking Crew,' 'Protecting Jared,' 'Street Fighter,' and 'Chief of War.'