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'Lioness' actress bags next major role in Netflix's 'Gabby's Dollhouse' ahead of Season 14

The 'Gabby's Dollhouse' Season 14 trailer introduces a new character first teased in the 2025 film adaptation
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Still from 'Lioness' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Still from 'Lioness' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

'Lioness' actress Celestina Harris has booked her next major role in Hollywood. Harris will voice Gabby's younger sister, Doozie, in Season 14 of 'Gabby's Dollhouse,' according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans of the Netflix series were looking forward to the casting since Gabby's sister was teased in the series' 2025 film adaptation. At that time, neither the sister's name nor the actress playing the role were revealed. DreamWorks Animation and Netflix described Doozie as an adorable, dog-loving girl who will appear alongside her cat-loving sister Gabby. The announcement promised that the character is “set to bring a fresh dynamic, relatable sibling fun, and plenty of paw-some moments to the beloved franchise.” The actress will also appear in the series as the show is part live-action.

The announcement came alongside the trailer for the upcoming season. Doozie is introduced in the trailer as the announcement teases, “With a little magic and new surprises every day, Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to celebrate the power of imagination and the message that any problem can be solved if you just keep trying. Join Gabby and Doozie as they explore and celebrate imagination and creativity, and expand their world to welcome new friends — dogs and cats alike! Things are about to get pup-tastic!" It continues, "The dollhouse is filled with double the paws as Gabby’s little sister Doozie and her best puppy pal Puggie arrive for their first-ever cat and dog playdate.  From a dog ear unboxing to a cat-tastic kitchen collaboration with Cakey and CreamPup, Gabby and Doozie know that sisters are better together.”

Harris appeared alongside Laila Lockhart-Kraner, who plays Gabby, to talk about the announcement on the 'Couple Things' podcast. "She’s so energetic and creative, and I would say she’s like me because I love having everything upbeat. I love just having fun. I love dogs! But Gabby has really inspired her to be the person she is because Gabby shows her throughout the episodes that it's okay to fail, because you can keep on pursuing and keep on trying,” Harris shared about her character.

Still of Gabby and Doozie from 'Gabby's Dollhouse'
Still of Gabby and Doozie from 'Gabby's Dollhouse' (Image Source: YouTube | Gabby's Dollhouse)

'Gabby's Dollhouse' is a long-running Netflix show created by Traci Paige Johnson ('Blue’s Clues', 'Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood') and Jennifer Twomey ('Blue’s Clues', 'Team Umizoomi'), who also serve as executive producers. Harris is best known for her role as Charlie McNamara, the younger daughter of Joe (Saldaña) and Neal McNamara (Dave Annable) in 'Lioness.' She has featured as a recurring character in all three seasons of the Paramount+ drama and is now set for a new adventure in 'Gabby's Dollhouse' Season 14, which will premiere on September 14.

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