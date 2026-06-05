‘Yellowstone’ actress joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth for Amazon MGM’s cop drama ‘The Kellys’

The upcoming feature will see Schwarzenegger and Hemsworth reunite for a film for the first time since 2012's 'The Expendables 2'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to team up with Liam Hemsworth for an action film called 'The Kellys,' Deadline reported on June 3. Amazon MGM Studios has acquired rights to the story and will release the film on Prime Video. The two men previously worked together in 'The Expendables 2,' which was released more than a decade ago in 2012. Furthermore, the next day, on Thursday, the outlet reported that 'Yellowstone' alum Kelsey Asbille has been tapped for an undisclosed role in the upcoming project. The film is currently under production.

An image of actress Kelsey Asbille from November 2022 (Image Source: Instagram | @kelseyasbille)

Asbille's most recognizable role was playing Monica Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's Western drama 'Yellowstone,' where she appeared as Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife in all five seasons of the hit series from 2018 to 2024. However, she turned down the offer to reprise her role in the spin-off series 'Marshals,' which premiered on CBS this March. The 34-year-old actress has also had recurring roles in popular shows like 'One Tree Hill,' 'Fargo,' and 'Teen Wolf.' Her most prominent films are Sheridan's 2017 neo-Western 'Wind River' and 2024's horror-thriller 'Don't Move.' The latter film saw her play a character named Iris, who spends the entire movie fighting for her life after being injected with a paralytic drug by a serial killer. Upon its release on Netflix, the movie held the top spot for two consecutive weeks and received over 48 million viewers globally.

Moreover, the Canadian filmmaker Brad Peyton has joined the project as director and co-writer alongside Tze Chun, who has previously worked on shows like 'Gotham' and 'Once Upon a Time.' Peyton has directed Dwayne Johnson in films like 'Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,' 'Rampage,' and 'San Andreas.' His most recent film was the Jennifer Lopez-led sci-fi drama 'Atlas' in 2024. His films have collectively grossed more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide. The film's plot follows "Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building. Subsequently, he’ll have to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: His family."

Schwarzenegger will next be seen as Santa Claus in the upcoming Christmas movie 'The Man with the Bag.' Directed by Adam Shankman, the film will be distributed by Amazon MGM and will drop on Prime Video on December 2. The 'Terminator' alum is also set to appear in 'King Conan,' a continuation of the 'Conan the Barbarian' film series. by the 'Mission: Impossible' director Christopher McQuarrie. Meanwhile, 'The Hunger Games' star was recently seen as Geralt of Rivia, a role that was originated by Henry Cavill, in Netflix’s fantasy drama series, 'The Witcher.'