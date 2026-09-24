‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 3 adds ‘Summer House’ star to celebrity cast

‘Celebrity Million Dollar Secret’ will feature comedians, actors, athletes, and reality TV stars.

Netflix’s upcoming ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 3 has revealed its celebrity cast members. Fans are in for a surprise, as many of their favorite celebrities will be seen in the “ultimate game of deception.” This includes ‘Summer House’ star West Wilson. His exit from the Bravo franchise was announced after his secret romantic relationship with fellow cast member Kyle Cooke’s former wife, Amanda Batula, came to light. For his next project, he will appear on the celebrity version of the Netflix show. Along with him, fans will witness Christine Quinn from ‘Selling Sunset’, Dom Gabriel from ‘Perfect Match’, and others. Participating celebrity contestants will have to “outwit their competition and identify the recipient of a million dollars hiding among them.”

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring West Wilson (Image Source: @Bravo)

For the reality show’s first two seasons, viewers witnessed civilians as contestants. However, for the upcoming season, expected to premiere in 2027, the streamer brought along celebrities as participants. Along with West, fans will see comedians, athletes, and reality stars in the cast. This includes Olympian Adam Rippon, Adam Scherr (‘Everything on the Menu’ host), Brianna LaPaglia (podcaster), Bridget Everett (actor and comedian), Chelley Bissainthe, Chloe Veitch, Chris Redd (comedian), David Arquette (from ‘Scarpetta’), Melora Hardin (Emmy-nominated actress), and Phoebe Robinson (comedian).

West Wilson poses for ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 3 Cast Pictures (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Brendan Meadows)

According to the show’s format, one celebrity participant is secretly given a box filled with a million dollars. As long as they keep their identity a secret, it is theirs to keep. However, at the same time, fellow contestants are tasked with finding out who the secret millionaire is. Interestingly, Season 3 will be even more exciting as “the players enter the mansion with reputations of their own and even fewer places to hide as they navigate the ever-changing game.” Participants will go through a series of challenges, with many secret agendas. After completing these agendas, they would earn secret rewards and immunity from the upcoming elimination.

A still from 'Million Dollar Secret' Season 1 featuring Cara Kies (Image Source: Instagram | @milliondollarsecretnetflix)

Previously, ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 1 saw a former In-N-Out line cook, Cara Kies, win the million dollars. Nick Pellecchia won Season 2 of the Netflix show. Hosted by Peter Serafinowicz in his iconic, unique style, the show is eagerly awaiting its next season premiere. Until the third season of ‘Celebrity Million Dollar Secret’ premieres, fans can stream the first two seasons on Netflix, as they wait to know more about it.