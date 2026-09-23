Who is Kenna Elpers? ‘The Voice’ Season 30 contestant has previously shared the stage with Riley Green

‘The Voice’ Season 30 will have six blind audition episodes, with two having already aired

‘The Voice’ Season 30 saw several talented artists take the stage during Night 1 and Night 2 of the blind auditions. Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green chose their favorite singers and added them to their respective teams. The show will have six blind audition episodes, with two having already aired. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will meet singer-songwriter Kenna Elpers, who has previously shared the stage with Riley Green. The artist's website says she has worked with many of her favorite artists, including Jameson Rodgers, the female duo Maddie and Tae, Craig Campbell, Dylan Scott, Riley Green, and more.

​Kenna will take the stage during the upcoming episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30. She also shared an update about her appearance on the NBC show via Facebook. She wrote, “Keep on tuning in to #TheVoice tomorrow to cap off the 3 night premiere.. remember there are 6 episodes of Blind auditions so you never know when I might pop up on your screen.” A few days ago, she also shared a post about her participation on the show on Instagram. On September 17, 2026, she wrote, “I’ve been keeping a secret from y’all! Auditioned for #TheVoice!”

Kenna Elpers poses for the camera backstage during her ‘The Voice’ Season 30 audition (Image Source: Instagram | @kennaelpersmusic)

​In an interview with 14 News, Kenna reflected on her experience on the show and the local support she received. “The support has been unreal everybody in this town, my family, my friends, I think just seeing how we can all come together in a moment of celebration and excitement,” she said. “It means a lot and that’s all I ever want music to do, is to bring us all together.” Interestingly, Kenna has had a deep passion for country music since she was 3 years old. She has also performed in front of large crowds at venues including Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and appeared on Local Lifestyles in 2019.

​As mentioned on her website, Kenna is a singer, songwriter, and musician and has also composed several original tracks. She released her first EP in 2018, followed by others on platforms including Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music. In November 2023, she released 'Head Out Heart,' her most recent release. Notably, she also auditioned for ‘American Idol’ Season 19 but did not make it past Hollywood Week. She shared a video update on Facebook about her experience on the show, including her audition. Viewers can watch Kenna's audition for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 in the upcoming episode of the NBC show. The next episode, Premiere Night 3, will air on September 23, 2026, on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.