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What happened to Nick on ‘Perfect Match’? Inside ‘Million Dollar Secret’ winner's journey on Season 4

After exploring various connections, Nick coupled up with Natalie on the first day
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Nick from 'Million Dollar Secret' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Nick from 'Million Dollar Secret' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s recently released ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 featured singles from various reality shows. One of the fan-favorite contestants among them was Nick Pellecchia, the winner of ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 2. He entered the show with fellow contestant DeMari Davis. Right from the start, Nick displayed confidence as he stepped into the villa. “Unless Timothée Chalamet or Cristiano Ronaldo walks through those doors, I like my odds here,” confessed Nick. He charmed fans with his hilarious jokes throughout his time on the dating show. Meeting the host, Nick Lachey, Nick noted, “Second-most handsome Nick in Mexico.”

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Nick and DeMari's arrival (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 trailer featuring Nick and DeMari's arrival (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 Episode 1 featured contestants playing a game called 'Pick Your Cards Right.' Nick was paired with Natalie and Jimmy, and among the game's offered activities, he chose 'Kiss.' He seemed drawn to Natalie; however, she chose Jimmy for another activity. Later on, he got to know Natalie better as the two explored their connection. He also confessed to the cameras, “I want somebody to match my energy. Maybe that’s what’s been getting me in trouble these past couple of years.” Notably, Nick lives in Miami and works in finance. “Our office looks like a scene out of Wolf of Wall Street. A lot of money, good-looking dudes. It’s a competitive space when it comes to the birdies,” he confessed.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Natalie (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Natalie (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Nick also got to know fellow singles, including Alison, Marissa, and Ally, among others. While talking to Ally, he stated that she “definitely has got a little fire in her.” On the first day, Nick’s potential connections were Ally and Natalie. He asked Natalie whether she wanted to be matched with him. She agreed, and the two coupled up. On Day 2, matched couples, including Nick and Natalie, participated in their first Compatibility Challenge. Further on ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 2, non-matched singles played another game with different partners. On Day 4, the villa welcomed new singles, complicating things between current matches. At the end of the night, the final couples were Ally-Jimmy P, Kayla-Chris, Alison-Jimmy S, Marissa-DeMari, Natalie-Yamen, and Mackenzie-Dave. Unfortunately, Nick was unable to make another connection and was eliminated as a result. To fans' surprise, Nick returned to the show in Episode 5 during the men’s and women’s Mixers, adding to the anticipation surrounding the next episode. To know more about Nick, fans will have to wait until the next batch of episodes (Episodes 6 and 7) is released on May 20, 2026.

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