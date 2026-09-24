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Who won 'America's Got Talent' Season 21? Simon Cowell remains absent from finale as the winner is crowned

‘AGT’ Season 21 saw the top 10 acts take the stage one final time before the winner was announced
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO
A still of Terry Crews from the 'AGT' Season 21 finale (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still of Terry Crews from the 'AGT' Season 21 finale (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 returned to crown its champion. The acts still in the running were: Royal Lasers, Come Here, Lai Noell, Veronika Goroshkova, Agro Canine Crew, Hundred Fingers, Nene Royal, Olivia Befus, Geno Ploeger, and Unitree. Unfortunately, Simon Cowell remained absent from the panel, and KSI took his place alongside returning judges Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. Before the results were announced, the top 10 acts performed one last time with Linkin Park, Josh Groban, REI AMI, Chloe Flower, last year’s winner Jessica Sanchez, and Steve.

A still of Royal Lasers performing in AGT
A still of Royal Lasers performing on 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Come Here was the first finalist to take the stage, performing with REI AMI from 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'. Unitree and Royal Lasers were next, and they took the stage with Steve Aoki. Royal Lasers shocked everyone by not performing with lasers, but still came out on top. Olivia Befus and Acro Canine finally made every dog lover's dream come true by joining hands with Lele Pons for a show of a lifetime. Veronika Goroshkova followed with a breathtaking performance to Josh Groban's 'Skyfall.' Then, Geno Ploeger made 'AGT' fans worldwide nostalgic as he joined forces with his mentor and beloved former winner, Mat Franco. The duo entertained everyone with an up-close card trick.

A still of Olivia performing in AGTA still of Olivia performing on 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Chloe Flower was on the show to promote her new song 'Winter' and chose the best partner in crime for her pursuit, Hundred Fingers. The classical pianist provided the ideal setting for the group to showcase its dramatic tricks. Linkin Park and Nene Royal were next, bringing the house down with their collaboration. They performed 'The Emptiness Machine,' leaving everyone wanting more. Last year's winner, Jessica Sanchez, then took the stage with Lai Noelle, and they delivered a spellbinding rendition of 'Die on This Hill.'

A still of Royal Lasers performing in AGT
A still of Veronika performing on 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

After these marvellous performances, Terry Crews finally arrived with the results. Unfortunately, the supremely talented Come Here was out of the running, but Royal Lasers made its way into the top 5. Hundred Fingers and Olivia Befus were the next pair in the spotlight. Magic won over dogs, as Hundred Fingers moved into the top five, leaving Befus behind. Veronika's stunts then won over Lai's powerful vocals, as the former moved ahead in the competition. Terry then announced that Nene had earned her place in the top five amidst massive cheers. Acro Canine Crew and Geno Ploeger were the last pair to arrive on stage. Dogs lost this round as well, since Geno was announced as the last act to walk into the top five. 

A still of Veronika performing in AGT
A still of Hundred Fingers performing (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Veronika Goroshkova, Royal Lasers, and Hundred Fingers were then eliminated from the competition, leaving Nene Royal and Geno Ploeger as the final two acts standing. The moment of truth arrived, and Nene Royal was crowned this year’s ‘AGT’ winner. The rising artist walked away with the $1 million prize amid cheers and confetti. 

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