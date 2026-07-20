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Lindsay Hubbard teases new cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11: ‘We have a new house’

Along with OG and recently joined cast members, a few new faces are also set to feature in the upcoming season of the Bravo show.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
An image of the reality star Lindsay Hubbard (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lindshubbs)
An image of the reality star Lindsay Hubbard (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @lindshubbs)

Recently, Bravo announced the returning cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11. This included Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, KJ Dillard, Jesse Solomon, Bailey, Taylor, Mia Calabrese, and Ciara Miller. A few cast members surrounding the controversial secret romantic relationship, including Amanda Batula and West Wilson, were dropped by the franchise. While fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming season, the production has already begun. In Lindsay’s recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the OG cast member opened up about the new cast members joining the franchise. She noted, “We have a new house. It’s a fresh vibe. We have some new people that you guys will be able to get to know.”

A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House: The Aftermath' featuring Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

Lindsay Hubbard also said the newly joining cast members will bring a “fresh start” for the group. “I think for the rest of us returning cast, it’s also a fresh start for us in so many different ways, whether it’s our friendships with each other or just rediscovering new sides of our personality with each other in this new fresh era.” As Bravo fans know, the show follows a group of individuals spending weekends at the ‘Summer House’ while navigating personal relationships, friendships, and work. They attend various galas, dinners, and parties and enjoy their time together.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)

Last season on the show, cast members went through a whirlwind of events, including a secret relationship revelation involving Amanda and West. Since the two shared close bonds with many cast members and had deep friendships throughout the group, this affected all of them. Referring to the drama surrounding the show, Lindsay added, “As with any season, you never know what could happen because things just tend to happen in our world. But we’re here for it, and we’re excited.”

A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 1 featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 1 featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

Reflecting on the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 drama, which was also featured throughout the three-part reunion, Lindsay noted, “After this entire scandal, I just think everyone needed space from the drama.” She said it was “all-consuming three months” when everyone tried to “investigate and figure out” what had happened. Notably, a few ‘Summer House’ cast members also appeared on the recently concluded ‘In The City,’ so they were busy filming that as well. However, now that everything is over, the Bravo star added, “I think, just in general, we are all ready to put the past behind us and move forward in a positive, exciting, celebratory way.” ‘In The City’ Season 1 reunion is scheduled to air on July 21. Soon, Bravo will reveal the release date for upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 11 as well.

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