‘Survivor 51’ introduces major prize-money twist ahead of two-hour premiere

Jeff Probst reveals a prize-money change ahead of the ‘Survivor 51’ premiere that could shape seasons to come.

The next 'Survivor' winner could take home more than the show's standard $1 million prize. Jeff Probst has revealed a change that puts more money in play when Season 51 begins. A contestant's shot at increasing the prize comes with a consequence that could end their game. Furthermore, the outcome could also affect later seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Probst said one player will flip a coin at some point during Season 51. If the player calls it correctly, another $1 million goes into that season's prize pool, raising it to $2 million. An incorrect call knocks the player out of the game. The extra $1 million would then carry over to 'Survivor 52' instead of being added to the Season 51 prize.

The stakes could rise if the flip is unsuccessful next season. A contestant on 'Survivor 52' would flip for $2 million in additional prize money, with a correct call taking that season's total to $3 million. If that call fails too, the money moves to 'Survivor 53.' Probst said it will keep rolling over until someone wins the flip, at which point the process starts again.

The idea grew out of a million-dollar coin flip used during 'Survivor 50,' according to Probst. For Season 51, a wrong call brings elimination and a prize rollover. The player taking the chance could leave the competition while increasing the prize available to a future cast. Probst has not revealed who receives the flip or when it happens.

The ‘Survivor 51’ cast poses ahead of the season premiere (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

The host called it “the most innovative twist in prize money in the history of unscripted television” in the THR interview. He also confirmed it is part of Season 51 after the interviewer initially thought he meant a future season. The additional money could be added to the season's prize or be built up over several seasons, depending on the results. No contestant is guaranteed an increased prize: the extra money enters a season's pool only after a correct call.

'Survivor 51' premieres September 23 with a two-hour episode on CBS. The season marks the start of the show's “Open Era,” in which Probst says players can no longer count on familiar patterns from previous installments. The coin flip gives that approach a consequence beyond the current game: a wrong call would change the prize available to a later cast. Viewers will have to wait for the episode featuring the flip to learn whether Season 51's prize increases or the money moves on.