MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Selling Sunset’ cuts four major cast members — here’s who was axed from show

‘Selling Sunset’ goes through some major cast shakeups before production starts on Season 10.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Emma, Blake, Chelsea, and Chrishell from 'Selling Sunset' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Emma, Blake, Chelsea, and Chrishell from 'Selling Sunset' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Selling Sunset' is returning for a momentous tenth season. Even before the season has gone on air, the Netflix show is gaining eyeballs due to the big cast shakeups it is currently undergoing. Some weeks ago, it was announced that OGs Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa will be back in 'The Oppenheimer Group'. After the delightful news, now comes a heartbreaking update by TMZ. Four Season 9 cast members were apparently informed back in April that they would not be a part of the upcoming season. The departing cast members also include an OG, who has been part of the show since its inception.

Mary, Brie, Emma, and Sandra at 'Selling Sunset' reunion (Image Source: Netflix)
Mary, Bre, Emma, and Sandra at 'Selling Sunset' reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

The OG in question is Mary Bonnet, who the last time the audience saw her was working as the Vice President of The Oppenheimer Group. In Season 9, she reached her breaking point due to a clash with Chelsea Lazkani. Things escalated so much that Bonnet stepped back from the season. In January 2026, the realtor shared on the 'Casual Chaos Podcast' that she was in two minds about returning to the show. Her decision essentially depended on "the level of toxicity that they're allowing." The other three cast members who would not return include Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Sofia Vergara's sister, Sandra Vergara. 

Emma in 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Reunion (Image Source: Netflix)
Emma in 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

Emma Hernan was also significantly involved in the drama of Season 9. Her on-again, off-again relationship with Blake Davis became a point of contention with her friend Chrishell Stause. Hernan's decision to reunite with Davis essentially ended the friendship. As per her social media, Hernan is still in a relationship with Davis. As far as Stause is considered, she announced her exit just after Season 9 concluded. In an interview with Bustle, she shared, "I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially. I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health."

Moreover, Nicole Young, who was removed last season after passing hurtful remarks about Stause's parents, will also not return. Her representatives told PEOPLE that she exited due to her "disheartening" portrayal. "Nicole was consistently placed in situations that required her to remain on the defensive, often within what can only be described as unnecessarily toxic and overtly contrived circumstances," they said. The only cast members returning apart from the Oppenheimer brothers are Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith. TMZ caught up with Tiesi, who seems to be happy about one of the exits. She wishes Lazkani all the best in her future endeavors, but is glad that their rivalry will no longer play on screen. It seems this season's viewers will be in for some fresh drama. Alex Hall from 'Selling The OC' is also rumored to be joining 'Selling Sunset.' Season 10 will reportedly start production soon in Los Angeles. All seasons of 'Selling Sunset' are currently streaming on Netflix. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty reveals one condition for joining ‘DWTS’: ‘I have been thinking…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty reveals one condition for joining ‘DWTS’: ‘I have been thinking…’

James Lafferty from ‘One Tree Hill’ is ready to take over the ballroom if fans fulfill his small request.
24 minutes ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? How Daily Double left 3-day champ’s fate hanging by thread
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? How Daily Double left 3-day champ’s fate hanging by thread

Chris D’Angelo faced off against Jeff Weyhmiller from Michigan and Mary Morris from Indianapolis on Friday’s episode.
8 hours ago
‘Survivor 50’ winner Aubry Bracco reveals what she will do with life-changing prize money: 'Take my buddy...'
REALITY TV

‘Survivor 50’ winner Aubry Bracco reveals what she will do with life-changing prize money: 'Take my buddy...'

Following her historic milestone victory in 'Survivor 50,' the reality star reveals her unique memory-keeping habits and her plans.
18 hours ago
One ‘Off Campus’ star is looking forward to the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion and so are we
REALITY TV

One ‘Off Campus’ star is looking forward to the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion and so are we

While everyone is eager to know more about Amanda-West's involvement, ‘Off Campus’ star is also looking forward to knowing more about 'betrayal.'
1 day ago
‘Survivor 50’ runners-up Joe Hunter and Jonathan Young speak out on jury's decision as Aubry Bracco wins
REALITY TV

‘Survivor 50’ runners-up Joe Hunter and Jonathan Young speak out on jury's decision as Aubry Bracco wins

'Survivor 50' crowned its winner during the live taping of the finale in Los Angeles
1 day ago
'Survivor' 50's Tiffany Ervin reveals explosive unaired comment by Jonathan Young after immunity challenge
REALITY TV

'Survivor' 50's Tiffany Ervin reveals explosive unaired comment by Jonathan Young after immunity challenge

Tiffany Ervin went head-to-head with Jonathan Young in an intense immunity challenge
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ star Amanda breaks silence on sitting next to West instead of Kyle for first time at reunion
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ star Amanda breaks silence on sitting next to West instead of Kyle for first time at reunion

The seating chart sees Amanda on the host's immediate left, followed by West Wilson, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and KJ
1 day ago
‘RHORI’ reunion finally reveals seating chart as two feuding castmates are seated face-to-face
REALITY TV

‘RHORI’ reunion finally reveals seating chart as two feuding castmates are seated face-to-face

'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' reunion has dropped its seating arrangement for the debut season, and fans think it's perfect.
1 day ago
Who won the Sia award on ‘Survivor 50’? Fan favorite castaway gets hands on massive cash prize
REALITY TV

Who won the Sia award on ‘Survivor 50’? Fan favorite castaway gets hands on massive cash prize

The Sia award was first introduced in 2016 during 'Survivor: Kaoh Rong,' but was discontinued after Season 45
2 days ago
Will there be ‘Survivor’ 51? Jeff Probst hints at possible celeb castaways in next season’s ‘Open Era’
REALITY TV

Will there be ‘Survivor’ 51? Jeff Probst hints at possible celeb castaways in next season’s ‘Open Era’

The long-running competition series, ‘Survivor’, will return with Season 51 this fall on CBS.
2 days ago