‘Selling Sunset’ cuts four major cast members — here’s who was axed from show

‘Selling Sunset’ goes through some major cast shakeups before production starts on Season 10.

'Selling Sunset' is returning for a momentous tenth season. Even before the season has gone on air, the Netflix show is gaining eyeballs due to the big cast shakeups it is currently undergoing. Some weeks ago, it was announced that OGs Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa will be back in 'The Oppenheimer Group'. After the delightful news, now comes a heartbreaking update by TMZ. Four Season 9 cast members were apparently informed back in April that they would not be a part of the upcoming season. The departing cast members also include an OG, who has been part of the show since its inception.

Mary, Bre, Emma, and Sandra at 'Selling Sunset' reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

The OG in question is Mary Bonnet, who the last time the audience saw her was working as the Vice President of The Oppenheimer Group. In Season 9, she reached her breaking point due to a clash with Chelsea Lazkani. Things escalated so much that Bonnet stepped back from the season. In January 2026, the realtor shared on the 'Casual Chaos Podcast' that she was in two minds about returning to the show. Her decision essentially depended on "the level of toxicity that they're allowing." The other three cast members who would not return include Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Sofia Vergara's sister, Sandra Vergara.

Emma in 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Reunion (Image Source: Netflix)

Emma Hernan was also significantly involved in the drama of Season 9. Her on-again, off-again relationship with Blake Davis became a point of contention with her friend Chrishell Stause. Hernan's decision to reunite with Davis essentially ended the friendship. As per her social media, Hernan is still in a relationship with Davis. As far as Stause is considered, she announced her exit just after Season 9 concluded. In an interview with Bustle, she shared, "I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially. I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health."

Moreover, Nicole Young, who was removed last season after passing hurtful remarks about Stause's parents, will also not return. Her representatives told PEOPLE that she exited due to her "disheartening" portrayal. "Nicole was consistently placed in situations that required her to remain on the defensive, often within what can only be described as unnecessarily toxic and overtly contrived circumstances," they said. The only cast members returning apart from the Oppenheimer brothers are Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith. TMZ caught up with Tiesi, who seems to be happy about one of the exits. She wishes Lazkani all the best in her future endeavors, but is glad that their rivalry will no longer play on screen. It seems this season's viewers will be in for some fresh drama. Alex Hall from 'Selling The OC' is also rumored to be joining 'Selling Sunset.' Season 10 will reportedly start production soon in Los Angeles. All seasons of 'Selling Sunset' are currently streaming on Netflix.