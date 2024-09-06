Will Nicole Young quit The Oppenheim Group? ‘Selling Sunset’ star becomes soft target for cast after spreading fake rumors

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young has been a cast member of the Netflix show since Season 6 which premiered in 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: A major point of discussion in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 was the suspicion surrounding Emma Hernan's seemingly innocent image. Nicole Young fueled the drama by suggesting that Emma might be involved with a married man. While on a trip to Pioneertown in Episode 5, Nicole hints at rumors about Emma that could harm her reputation and impact another family. Initially vague, Nicole gradually revealed more details in the next episode. When newcomer Alanna Gold inquired about Nicole's vague remarks, Nicole referred to it as a "sensitive topic." She elaborated that it's a private issue she has encountered several times over the years, possibly relating to families and marriages. Alanna recommended that Nicole should directly address Emma to stop the rumors from growing, but Nicole rejected this suggestion. She explained to Alanna that confronting such issues in the past hasn't worked out well for her. By Episode 10, Nicole shared more gossip in a confessional, claiming she had heard from a "reliable source" that Emma may have been seeing a married man. She criticized Emma for being hypocritical in her support for Chelsea, who found out about her husband's infidelity earlier in the season while acting morally superior.

"There are certain situations where, you know, it's hard to keep a secret. There are certain people you shouldn't be romantically involved with, particularly if certain people have, I don't know, certain jewelry on certain parts of their fingers. And you're not part of that union, probably shouldn't be involved with them," Nicole told the cameras. Shortly after, the entire cast, including Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani, started confronting Nicole for circulating cheating allegations against Emma. They began to accuse her, leading to a significant backlash against Nicole, who is now contemplating the possibility of leaving the show.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young faces backlash over spreading false accusations

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Nicole Young shares she 'wouldn't trust Emma with her husband'

In the highly anticipated finale of Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset’, Nicole engaged in a thoughtful conversation with Bre Tiesi regarding the ongoing allegations that have been circulating. During their discussion, Nicole pointed out the striking irony that Emma, who has been the subject of various rumors herself, seems to take an active interest in commenting on the marital situations of others.

This observation sparked a deeper conversation between the two women, as they delved into the complexities of relationships and the tendency for people to focus on the lives of others, particularly when their circumstances are under scrutiny.

Nicole's insights shed light on the intricate dynamics of friendship and rivalry within their social circle, making the conversation not only intriguing but also reflective of broader themes of trust and loyalty among the cast members.

"I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband," Nicole told Bre. Soon after, Nicole called her former best friend Emma a "husband snatcher."

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young doesn't trust Emma Hernan

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause stood up for Emma Hernan in response to Nicole Young's cheating allegations

Before the 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premiere, Chrishell and Chelsea responded to Nicole's severe remarks, criticizing her for propagating what they referred to as a "repulsive falsehood" regarding Emma.

On August 31, Chrishell shared her anger about disgusting cheating rumors on her Instagram Story, humorously suggesting that someone should confiscate her phone due to her frustration.

"Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time?? Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging," Chrishell shared. Along with this, Chrishell also added a poll to her post titled “Get Nicole Off My Screen Button,” with options of “Yes!” and “HELL YES!!” Chrishell also vowed to never work with Nicole again, stating, "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I wish I could get sued." "Disclaimer when watching: You need to know that she is spreading a disgusting lie about a best friend that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE," she further added.

Chrishell criticized the production team, labeling their actions as "disgusting" for surprising Emma with this storyline. She contended that they should have allowed Emma to clarify the situation rather than letting it play out publicly without her awareness. Chelsea joined the conversation by labeling Nicole a "diabolical piece of trash" for initiating the rumor about Emma. She also criticized the producers, questioning their ethics and integrity, stating that spreading falsehoods for views is harmful.

'Selling Sunset' stars Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause back her BFF Emma Hernan

