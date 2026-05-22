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‘Survivor 50’ winner Aubry Bracco reveals what she will do with life-changing prize money: 'Take my buddy...'

Following her historic milestone victory in 'Survivor 50,' the reality star reveals her unique memory-keeping habits and her plans.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 15 MINUTES AGO
An image of Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)
An image of Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)

After a decade of heartbreak, Aubry Bracco won 'Survivor 50' in her fourth attempt, taking home a record-breaking $2 million prize. The competitor was crowned the Sole Survivor of the historic all-star milestone season, securing a landslide 8-3-0 jury vote over runners-up Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter. Bracco burst into tears of joy after her name was announced on May 20. Thanks to a mid-season twist sponsored by YouTube star MrBeast, Aubry took home double the usual pot of $1 million. Another contestant, Cirie Fields, also took home the $100,000 Viewer's Choice Fan Favorite prize, voted by viewers. 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King and Jeff Probst hosted Bracco following her spectacular win, where she shared her plans about spending the amount.

An image of Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: @aubrybracco | Instagram)
Aubry Bracco with Gayle King and Jeff Probst  (Image Source: @aubrybracco | Instagram)

"First, I got to take my buddy Rick Devens to a nice dinner. Absolutely for flipping that coin," said Bracco, acknowledging Devens' contribution in doubling the cash prize in a high-stakes "Double or Nothing" advantage coin flip. Then she shared her long-term plan: to use the money to provide a better life for her son. "And then I'm gonna put it away for my son, Odie." In addition to the prize money, Bracco also took home a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser. Describing the moment she won the car, Bracco said that she felt like she was on 'The Price is Right'. "I was sprinting back there. My family didn't know what was going on. I felt like I could lick the tire. They were so clean and beautiful," she joked.

An image of Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)
An image of Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor 50)

King then asked her what she does with her game outfit. To which Bracco responded, "I played four times. After each time I played, I put my game outfit in a huge Ziploc bag. I seal it. And when I forget or begin to forget being in the moment. Cause when you live on Survivor in the moment, there's nothing like that magic. When I start to forget, I open that bag, and I give it a whiff." According to People, Bracco has been self-employed as a marketing consultant since 2021 and previously worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance, Wise Public Relations, Inc., and Cousins Maine Lobster. Her son was born in 2023 and named Odin, after the God of chaos and wisdom in Norse mythology. She credited her son with shifting her perspective on the game after winning 'Survivor 50.'

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