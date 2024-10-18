Chrishell Stause reveals the one thing that will bring her back for 'Selling Sunset' Season 9

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell reveals what it would take for her to share the screen with Nicole Young

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: After a dramatically intense Season 8, Chrishell Stause, the star of 'Selling Sunset', has raised questions about her return for Season 9. She had made it clear that she had no intention of returning, following her fallout with Nicole Young and frustrations with Done and Done Productions for "spreading lies for views". However, it now appears that the star might be reconsidering her decision if her conditions are met.

Chrishell revealed what it would take for her to share the screen with Nicole again, and it appears there’s a price involved, in an interview with PEDESTRIAN.TV. "Obviously I have very strong feelings about her that I stand 10 toes down and I don’t take any of that back. I believe every bit of it," Netflix said. As a businesswoman, Chrishell hinted she could be swayed if the producers "add a zero" to her cheque. She admitted that despite her strong feelings toward Nicole, she wouldn’t mind being paid "a ton of money" to express those feelings to her face. While Chrishell playfully wondered if this was a bad thing, she added, "My morals are intact." Still, she confessed that she could either speak her mind or stay silent if the price was right. "I can be bought," she emphasized again. It seems Chrishell is refreshingly honest about what it will take to bring her back.

All the cast members who might not return for 'Selling Sunset' Season 9

While 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 hasn’t been officially announced, cast members are already speculating about their futures on the show. It seems Chrishell isn’t the only one hesitant about returning. Her friend Chelsea Lazkani has also said that she might not come back if Amanza Smith is part of the cast. Similarly, Emma Hernan has hinted at bowing out if Nicole returns.

On the other hand, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, along with Alanna Whittaker, are expected to return if the show gets renewed. Bre Tiesi and Amanza have not indicated any plans to leave. As for Nicole, her future on the series remains uncertain given her ongoing feuds with at least half the cast.

Chrishell Stause vowed to 'never' work with 'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young again

The final edit of the series included a storyline in which Nicole accused Emma of sleeping with a married man. However, these claims were based solely on rumors. Throughout the show, Emma never had the opportunity to address these accusations after they were never brought up on screen. This prompted Chrishell to call out both the production company and Nicole for not allowing Emma to set the record straight.

“@done_and_done_productions and you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH,” she wrote in defense of Emma. Chrishell further stated that she would "never" work with Nicole again after the incident, even expressing a willingness to be sued over it.

Can 'Selling Sunset' thrive without Chrishell Stause?

There's no denying that Chrishell is the main character of 'Selling Sunset'. From her iconic fights to her blossoming romance with G Flip, the star has come a long way, consistently bringing the kind of drama that captivates audiences.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Chrishell drives viewership; without her, the show would likely struggle to maintain its momentum. Given the chaotic drama of the last installment, it seems highly likely that the producers want Chrishell back. Moreover, considering her contributions, it would be difficult to imagine Selling Sunset Season 9 without her.