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Who won the Sia award on ‘Survivor 50’? Fan favorite castaway gets hands on massive cash prize

The Sia award was first introduced in 2016 during 'Survivor: Kaoh Rong,' but was discontinued after Season 45
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
An image of the contestants from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor)
An image of the contestants from 'Survivor 50' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor)

Aubry Bracco wasn't the only winner during 'Survivor' Season 50's live finale, which aired on May 20 on CBS. The show also handed out another trophy, the Sia award, to the most deserving player from the show's milestone season. Host Jeff Probst announced the award last week during Episode 12, urging fans to vote for their favorite player from the all-star cast of Season 50. The Sia award was first introduced in 2016 during 'Survivor: Kaoh Rong,' but was discontinued after Season 45. During that time, Sia donated over $1 million to contestants who won her heart with their gameplay. The award was reintroduced in the show's latest installment, but it came with a twist. 

Instead of the pop star, a self-proclaimed 'Survivor' superfan, choosing the winner, Sia allowed viewers to decide who was worthy of the award, in honor of this season's theme, 'In the Hands of the Fans.' Well, the fans have spoken, and 54-year-old nurse Cirie Fields, who was considered a favorite to win, was chosen as the winner of the award. She also received a cash prize worth $100,000 along with the trophy.

Cirie's win is especially touching, considering the New Jersey native's decision not to compete in future seasons of the show. She played a fantastic game during 'Survivor 50,' earning praise from viewers, the host, and her fellow players for her strategies. At the start of the season, she formed a strong alliance with Ozzy Lusth and Rizo Velovic, but she continued to maintain bonds with other players and was secretly pulling strings in the background. However, her luck ran out before the finale, and she was voted out in the penultimate episode, which aired on May 13. 

An image of Cirie holding her award (Image Source: CBS | Survivor)
An image of Cirie holding her award (Image Source: CBS | Survivor)

Cirie has six 'Survivor' appearances under her belt. She was first seen in 'Survivor: Panama' (2006), where she reached the 4th place. She was called back to the show in 2008 for 'Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites' and finished as the 2nd runner-up, her best outcome yet. Her next two appearances saw her finish in 17th place in 'Heroes vs. Villains' in 2010 and in 6th place in 'Game Changers' in 2017. Furthermore, before joining 'Survivor 50,' Cirie also competed in the Australian spin-off, 'Australian Survivor: Australia V The World,' where she was declared the third runner-up.  

A look at Cirie Fields from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A look at Cirie Fields from 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

With her latest win, Cirie has added another feather to her cap. She has joined the iconic list of the Sia Award winners. The tradition began with Tai Trang winning $50,000 on 'Survivor: Kaoh Rong' in 2016. Other contestants who won this award and received varying cash prizes include Donathan Hurley, Rick Devens, Aurora McCreary, Joe Anglim, Elaine Stott, Jake O'Kane, Carson Garrett, Jamal Shipman, Drea Wheeler, Jesse Lopez, Davie Rickenbacker, Owen Knight, Janet Carbin, Ryan Medrano, Carolyn Wiger, Lauren Harpe, Katurah Topps, and Kaleb Gebrewold.

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