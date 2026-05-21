What is Hannah Harper doing after ‘American Idol’? Season 24 winner reveals her next big gig

Days after winning ‘American Idol’ Season 24, Hannah Harper made a big career announcement while giving fans a personal look at life back home.

Just days after winning ‘American Idol’ Season 24, Hannah Harper is already booked and busy. The newly crowned champion may have only recently wrapped up her whirlwind run on the ABC competition, but things are already moving quickly for the 25-year-old singer-songwriter. Ever since Harper took home the title during the live finale on May 11, viewers have been curious about what she would do first after leaving the ‘Idol’ stage behind. For Harper, the answer seems to be simple: music first, rest second, and family somewhere right in the middle of it all. Only two days after her big victory, she shared an update that immediately got fans excited. In a collaborative social media post with 19 Recordings, she announced plans to perform at the upcoming 19 Recordings Takeover event in Nashville on June 3.

The showcase will also feature fellow ‘Idol’ finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson. Moreover, Harper shared another major career update on May 21, revealing that she will step onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on June 2. The performance will place her alongside Carrie Underwood and rising country artist Avery Anna during the same show at the legendary Nashville venue. Just a few days later, Harper is also set to begin her String Cheese tour on June 5, borrowing the title from the original song she performed during her ‘American Idol’ audition earlier this season. The singer already has a packed schedule lined up for the rest of the year. Harper will spend months traveling across the country for concerts at festivals, amphitheaters, and other live events, with tour dates currently stretching through November 14.

Much of the tour is centered around the Midwest and Southern states, including multiple performances in Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas. Fans in Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, and several other states will also get the chance to catch her live in the coming months. Still, before fully jumping into work mode, Harper made it clear she needed a little breathing room after spending weeks away from home. On May 16, the singer posted a personal update on Instagram showing herself back at home after spending months traveling and staying in hotels while filming.

Her excitement about returning was pretty obvious from the moment she posted the caption. “HOME!!” she wrote alongside a video tour of the house. She then joked about the strange timing of a home renovation project she apparently started before leaving for Los Angeles. “After living out of a hotel for the last 2 months, home has never felt sweeter,” Harper shared. “I also decided to repaint every single room in the house the week before we left for LA, so honestly… I’d kinda forgotten what the place even looked like. Never been more thankful to be home with my people.”