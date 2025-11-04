Is Chelsea Lazkani leaving 'Selling Sunset'? Fans convinced the O-Group agent has left the Netflix show

Chelsea Lazkani joined the Netflix show 'Selling Sunset' during its fifth season

'Selling Sunset' fans currently believe that Chelsea Lazkani has left the Netflix show, and the reason is manifold. Recently, the entire cast of the hit reality show stepped out for the glamorous premiere party to celebrate the ninth season of 'Selling Sunset.' Everyone was present at the glitzy party except Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, and Lazkani. The party was organized by Bre Tiesi, and some reports suggest that the duo was not on the guest list. For the unversed, the latest season of the real estate show was a rough one for both Lazkhani and Stause. In the ninth season, fans witnessed the fiery clashes between Lazkani and Mary Bonnet.

On the other hand, Stause locked horns with Young and her former friend Emma Hernan. Not long ago, Stause stated that she's done with 'Selling Sunset.' During her latest interview with Variety, Stause was asked about her future on the show. She candidly spoke about the 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 reunion, set to air on November 5, and said, "The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

Now, fans are busy wondering whether Lazkani has also bid goodbye to 'Selling Sunset.' Up until now, Lazkani hasn't made any official comment on her future on the show. However, the rumors about Lazkani's departure began after she was nowhere to be seen at Tiesi's party. As per TMZ, Tiesi took the initiative to host a season nine premiere party. However, some big names, including Lazkani, Stause, and Young, were missing.

Variety reported that Young received an invitation to the party, but she didn't have the time to attend. Speaking of Stause and Lazkani, insiders told the media outlet that Tiesi considered inviting the duo but ultimately chose not to, to keep the party ‘positive’ and avoid drama. As of now, neither of the two parties has stated the whole party situation.