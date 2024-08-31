Are Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet still married? 'Selling Sunset’ stars faced many relationship highs and lows

‘Selling Sunset’ stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are facing challenges in their journey to start a family

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are still happily married and going strong in their relationship. Their whirlwind romance has been prominently featured on the Netflix show since its debut in Season 1.

Mary and Romain eventually became fan favorites due to their unwavering support for each other through both personal and professional challenges. The Netflix show's most adored couple has been trying to start a family but recently faced the heartbreak of an unfortunate loss. Mary experienced a miscarriage in 2023 after conceiving Romain’s child during their Bali trip. While Mary is already a mother to her 28-year-old son Austin from a previous relationship, she had hoped to have a child with Romain. Sadly, Mary's fertility journey has become more 'complicated' after her septic miscarriage and she constantly received support from her loving husband Romain. The Netflix star has praised Romain as the "best husband" and remains hopeful about their dream of starting a family together.

'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are still together (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

How did 'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet meet?

'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald met Romain Bonnet for the first time in 2017 to show him a listing. Romain arrived in Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career and began house hunting just two days later. Mary, who was his real estate agent, and Romain instantly sparked a romance.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary while filming a Netflix show in 2018. The couple's wedding premiered in the 'Selling Sunset' Season 2 finale, which was filmed in October 2019. However, it was later revealed that they had married in March 2018, several months before the show's debut.

'Selling Sunset' power couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet met in 2017 (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald tearfully details her septic miscarriage

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald suffered a septic miscarriage and the heartbreaking news was documented for Season 7. She also underwent uterus surgery and tearfully shared the devastating news with her friend Amanza Smith. Mary revealed to Amanza that no heartbeat was detected during the ultrasound.

She also shared an emotional video on her social media, tearfully saying, "I honestly didn't consider that I could lose the baby. I was just so excited and so focused on this new future, even though realistically I always knew that there was that chance. I just never let my mind go there. I was just optimistic and positive about it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

'Selling Sunset' couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet hope to land on Netflix spinoff

'Selling Sunset' beloved couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are all set to return to Season 8. Additionally, they are hopeful about landing their spinoff focused on flipping houses. In a recent interview, with Whats Trending, Romain explained, "Well, just because [of] me as a project manager, and her as a real estate agent, I think if we could find a spinoff about flipping houses, which is what we want to do, eventually, like Heather and Tarek. So that would be amazing."

Mary was also thrilled about the idea and praised her husband. She shared, "He actually really, really has a lot of personality, and I don’t think the show portrays that. And I think that a lot of it, if they actually got the chance to see it, they would absolutely fall in love with him." She also suggested that Romain's construction and her real estate world would be a perfect combination.