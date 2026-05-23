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Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? How Daily Double left 3-day champ’s fate hanging by thread

Chris D’Angelo faced off against Jeff Weyhmiller from Michigan and Mary Morris from Indianapolis on Friday’s episode.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Chris, Mary, and Jeff playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Chris, Mary, and Jeff playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Chris D'Angelo participated in his third consecutive game on Friday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' The content manager has been a long-time fan, and his passion has even made it to Hulu. In an interview with Action News in Philadelphia, D'Angelo shared that the character 'Anne', played by Awkwafina in 'Quiz Lady,' was in some ways inspired by him. The movie's screenplay was written by his sister Jen, who based Anne's passion for game shows on D'Angelo's love for 'Jeopardy!'. Anne went on a 93-game streak in the movie. Will D'Angelo manage to repeat the feat?

Chris D'Angelo playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Chris D'Angelo playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The returning champion faced off against Jeff Weyhmiller from Michigan and Mary Morris from Indianapolis on Friday's episode. All the contestants were more or less on equal footing throughout the first round. Weyhmiller, a nuclear power instructor, found the first Daily Double (DD) on Clue 15. At that point, Weyhmiller was on top of the table with $3,800. He decided to go all in. The DD was from the category "Boxers," and its clue read, "The name of these amateur tourneys, host to many future world champs, is a nod to the metal charms awarded to some winners." It seemed that the instructor struggled with the question as he turned in the answer, "What are bells?" at the very last moment. The response turned out to be incorrect, and dwindled his winnings to $0. The correct answer was "Golden Gloves." At the end of the first round, the returning champion had the lead with $7,200. Morris, a law school administrator, followed with $2,200. Weyhmiller recovered somewhat and ended with $1,800. 

The 'Double Jeopardy' round featured Weyhmiller making a comeback of sorts with back-to-back correct answers. He again stumbled on a DD on clue six. Despite an unfortunate result last time, the instructor followed the same strategy and went all in. This DD was from the category "Cabinet Members," and the clue read, "Just like Kiefer Sutherland on the TV show, the 2010 choice as this was the HUD secretary, Shaun Donovan." Weyhmiller answered, "What is the Housing and Urban Development?" which was incorrect. The Sutherland starrer was named "Designated Survivor." Weyhmiller's prize money dwindled to nothing, once again. Hence, D'Angelo maintained his lead with $12,400.

Jeff Wheymiller playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Jeff Whyhmiller playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The third and final DD in Double Jeopardy also came the way of Weyhmiller on Clue 14. At this point, the instructor had -$400 to his name in the game. He wagered $2,000 on this DD from the category "Science Vocabulary." The clue read, "This adjective describes bacteria & protozoa able to live in the absence of oxygen." This time, Weyhmiller turned in the correct answer with "What is anaerobic?" The answer elevated his winnings to $1,600. Going into the Final Jeopardy (FJ), D'Angelo had $20,400 in his kitty, Weyhmiller had $3,200, and Morris was in third place with $1,800. The FJ's category was "Literary Terminology." Its clue read, "17th century critic Thomas Rymer coined this 2-word term, instructing that a work should uphold moral principles & see vice punished."

D'Angelo was the only one among the three who turned in the correct answer with "What is poetic justice?" He had wagered $4,600, which elevated his prize total to $25,000. After an incorrect response to the FJ clue, Weyhmiller went home with $2,700, while Morris ended with $401. D'Angelo will return to defend his title on Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

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