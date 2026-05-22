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One ‘Off Campus’ star is looking forward to the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion and so are we

While everyone is eager to know more about Amanda-West's involvement, ‘Off Campus’ star is also looking forward to knowing more about 'betrayal.'
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
An image of the cast from 'Off Campus' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Photo by Liane Hentscher)
An image of the cast from 'Off Campus' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Photo by Liane Hentscher)

‘Off Campus’ cast members Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli recently discussed fan-favorite Bravo show ‘Summer House’ in their Vogue interview. While Ella was asking questions during the Rapid-Fire round, one about being on reality shows took up a lot of the spotlight. She asked, “If you were going to be cast in a reality show, what would it be?” Belmont’s answer was quite surprising, seeing that he also turned out to be a Bravo fan. He shared that he would want to be cast in ‘Summer House.’ Not only that, but he also shared more about why he would want to be in that particular show. “As I’m watching it, I cannot believe the story of what happens after they’re done shooting,” he said.

The ‘Off Campus’ star also spoke about something which all the Bravo fans across the country have been talking about: “There was some pretty serious betrayal that happened after they were done shooting, which I’m hoping will come to light at the reunion.” He was referring to Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s current relationship and how it has affected the rest of the cast members, especially their former partners and even friends. For viewers unfamiliar with the drama, here’s the context: ‘Summer House’ recently concluded its Season 10 and is now all set for the reunion. The latest season ended with a lot of drama involving multiple cast members.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Amanda and West (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Amanda and West (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

​While Amanda was previously married to Kyle Cooke, West Wilson was romantically involved with Ciara Miller. Additionally, Ciara and Amanda were best friends. At first, Amanda moved out of her and Kyle’s apartment and moved into a hotel. After that, the two announced their split. What happened next divided the ‘Summer House’ group almost in half. Amanda and West released a joint statement on social media, sharing that the two had been romantically involved. Despite insisting the relationship did not begin until after their previous relationships ended, their friendships have soured. Almost all of their fellow cast members felt betrayed and shocked after learning about Amanda and West’s relationship.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Ciara confronting Amanda (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Ciara confronting Amanda (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Since everything that has happened, now everyone is eager to know what Amanda and West have to say for themselves. There are a few sneak peeks for the upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion, where things look quite intense for the two because they faced a lot of heat from fellow cast members. One of the sneak peeks featured Ciara confronting Amanda, which resulted in the latter getting emotional and leaving the stage. Another featured West was questioned by host Andy Cohen about his relationship with Amanda. Apart from the four, the rest of the group members were also quite shaken after learning about how things unfolded. ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion will air in three parts, starting from May 26, June 2, and June 9 on Bravo.

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