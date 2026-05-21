‘RHORI’ reunion finally reveals seating chart as two feuding castmates are seated face-to-face

'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' reunion has dropped its seating arrangement for the debut season, and fans think it's perfect.

As a testimony to the ever-increasing popularity of the 'Real Housewives' franchise, the 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' has just wrapped up its debut season on Bravo. As is customary with the reality-television franchise, the reunion is expected to revisit the season’s biggest feuds and conflicts. As of this writing, it is believed that the reunion has already been filmed. For eager 'RHORI' fans keen to get a glimpse of all that transpired at the reunion, Bravo has recently shared the official seating chart.

'RHORI' Season 1 Reunion Seating Chart (Image Source: X | @RankedReal)

The cast members of 'RHORI' debut season initially consisted of Dolores Catania, Alicia Carmody, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Kelsey Swanson, Rosie DiMare, and Rulla Nehme Pontarelli. Catania was included in the show as a 'friend of the cast' but was ultimately removed by the producers and excluded from the reunion. As per the seating chart, McGraw and Carmody have been allotted the first-row seats, which are also the seats closest to the show's host, Andy Cohen. Tiberi and Nehme Pontarelli occupy the second seats on their respective couches, while DiMare and Swanson are seated farther down the lineup, while Iaconetti is seated farthest from Cohen.

Given this seating arrangement, McGraw and Carmody are poised to rekindle their shared animosity over arguments centered on Carmody's childhood. The two were friends before joining the show, but their relationship deteriorated during filming. Moreover, the second row is likely the most explosive, as Tiberi and Nehme Pontarelli emerged as rivals during the season, with the ongoing cheating scandal involving Brian, Nehme's husband, adding fuel to the fire. It remains to be seen whether DiMare and Swanson will be able to put their differences aside and reconcile at the reunion. Finally, Iaconetti's seating at the far end indicates her outsider status on the Bravo show.

A still of 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Bronson Farr)

The official synopsis of the show reads, "In a place where everyone knows everyone and family names carry serious weight, nothing is ever truly forgotten. Friendships are built over decades, loyalties are deeply rooted, and secrets are guarded at all costs … until betrayal strikes and the cracks begin to show." The synopsis continues, "Amid a season defined by evolving relationships and rising tensions, some of the group’s most pivotal moments unfold during unforgettable escapes. As the summer heat sizzles in Rhode Island, the ladies retreat to one of Newport’s most historic and privately owned mansions, Seaview Terrace, for a glamorous weekend that rivals the Gilded Age, where opulence sets the stage for major shake-ups."

Fans quickly reacted on X after the seating chart was released. One user noted, "I think this makes sense. Looks like they focused on feuding people sitting across from each other and then put the mannequin at the end," while another user wrote, "Kelsey is going to get dragged the whole reunion". A third user commented, "I’m surprised Jo-Ellen didn’t get first chair. I thought it would be Jo-Ellen and Alicia in the first chairs." Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for the reunion special.