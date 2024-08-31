Is Christine Quinn still married? 'Selling Sunset' star plays it coy about her relationship

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn's estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, filed for divorce on April 5, 2024

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn has separated from her husband, Christian Dumontet, and is currently single. The reality star married Christian in 2019 after keeping their relationship private for months. Christine also chose not to reveal her wedding news to the public until their gothic, winter wonderland-themed ceremony was showcased in Season 3 of the Netflix show.

However, Christine's whirlwind romance ended on April 5, 2024, when her estranged husband Christian filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. The filing followed Christian's multiple arrests related to a domestic violence incident involving their toddler son, Christian Georges Dumontet. Christian was first arrested on March 19, prompting Christine to immediately file for a protection order. Despite this, Christian returned to their shared home the following day and allegedly violated the emergency protective order. The Netflix show star notably alleged that Christian struggles with severe mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, mania, and schizophrenia.

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn is currently single (@netflix)

How did 'Selling Sunset' couple Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet meet?

'Selling Sunset' couple Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet met through a mutual friend. Christian was in search of a house at the time, and their friend introduced him to Christine. Interestingly, Christine had also previously gone on a date with the same mutual friend.

At the time, Christine had been on three dates with another man but "hit it off right away" with Christian when they spent time together. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and married in a private ceremony on December 15, 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet after his father, in May 2021.

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet met through a common friend (Instagram/@thechristinequinn)

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn's ex Christian Dumontet charged with child abuse

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn's estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, was recently arrested on charges of child abuse against their two-year-old son, Georges, as well as assault against Christine and violating a restraining order.

Christian reportedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Christine. Although the bag missed her, it hit their son, Georges, causing injury. Georges was immediately treated by paramedics following the incident. Despite the assault, Christian is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son but has indicated that he is open to Christine having visitation rights.

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for domestic violence (Instaram/@thechristinequinn)

Will Christine Quinn return to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8?

Christine Quinn left 'Selling Sunset' and walked away from the Oppenheim Group in 2022 after five seasons after she was accused of bribing the client. Since her departure, fans have wondered if she might return to the Netflix franchise. However, Christine has stated that she has no interest in returning to the show. Despite this, Jason Oppenheim has expressed hope that she deserves a 'second chance.'

Christine is seemingly not returning for Season 8, but viewers might still hold out hope that she could change her mind. The Netflix show star appears to be working on a new project, hinting at it in the comments section of her post. When a fan commented, "You need your own show !!!!?" Christine responded, "Just wait to see what's coming."