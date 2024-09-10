Are Bre Tiesi and Amanda Lynn really friends? ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani exposes secret feud between BFFs

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani accuses Bre Tiesi of badmouthing Amanda Lynn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On 'Selling Sunset', things have gotten a little juicier thanks to Chelsea Lazkani spilling all the details on Breana (Bre) Tiesi and Amanda Lynn's "friendship". While the two seem like the best of friends on the show, Chelsea says there's more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Chelsea said that Bre once talked about Amanda. Chelsea elaborated, saying Bre referred Amanda as a "hoe" and said that Amanda has a "rich sugar daddy." Chelsea claimed she was able to confirm the comments whenever she worked with Bre and Amanda in Las Vegas.

Chelsea's confessions came in light of numerous storylines this season positioning Bre and Amanda as major contributors to the drama. It was Bre who brought Amanda onto the show called Amanda a racist after old, controversial tweets from Amanda surfaced online, ramping up their long-simmering feud and putting into question how much of their friendship was authentic.

The comments Chelsea made about the sugar daddy, among other disparaging remarks, have led to speculation regarding how real Bre and Amanda's friendship is and how solid it may be on-screen. It leads fans to wonder if Bre and Amanda's friendship is valid or for the cameras only.

What is the feud between 'Selling Sunset' stars Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani?

The feud between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani all started during the events unfolding in Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset'. It was just the kind of personal and professional conflict that rapidly developed between the two. When Bre joined the Oppenheim Group, her mere presence in the agency seemed to annoy Chelsea, whose values and views were different from others, including Nick Cannon.

The drama escalated with the revelation, in Season 8, of Amanda Lynn as Bre's friend. Amanda accused Chelsea's husband, Jeff Lazkani, of cheating on her. She claimed to have seen Jeff with another woman at some hotel and shared this with Bre. So immediately, Bre threw it right back to Chelsea, who confronted her husband and filed for divorce. Chelsea was mad about how the whole information went down and felt that Bre and Amanda tried to use the situation to create drama for the show instead of handling it privately. Chelsea gave it to Bre, who she thought was taking advantage of the situation just for camera attention to bring her life down in public.



'Selling Sunset' stars Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi (@netflix, Instagram/@thechristinequinn)

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani accuses Bre Tiesi of trying to ‘ruin’ her

The 'Selling Sunset' battle between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani has just reached a whole new level with the latest claims now involving Chelsea's estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani. Drama had escalated after the Season 8 preview clip showed Bre talking about a rumor that Jeff was seen with another woman.

Then, angry Chelsea accused Bre of trying to "bring her down" by using a "racist friend" and "purposefully trying to ruin" her name. Chelsea feels that this was a premeditated incident, part of a bigger scheme against her. So far, Bre has not spoken publicly about the allegations. The tensions between Bre and Chelsea have been running high since Bre joined in Season 6 and Chelsea joined in Season 5. Chelsea's recent divorce from Jeff in March and the custody agreement between the two regarding their two children have fueled the drama even more, adding to their conflict.