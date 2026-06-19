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‘Fallout’ Season 3 expands its cast as stars from ‘The Acolyte’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ take on mysterious roles

Adapted from the popular video game franchise, the series is set in a future shaped by nuclear devastation
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Manny Jacinto and Thomasin McKenzie in their cast announcement posters for 'Fallout' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @falloutonprime)
Manny Jacinto and Thomasin McKenzie in their cast announcement posters for 'Fallout' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @falloutonprime)

Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ is gearing up for another trip into the wasteland, and the hit series has just expanded its cast with three familiar faces. Manny Jacinto, Emily Mortimer, and Thomasin McKenzie have signed on for recurring roles in the upcoming third season of the post-apocalyptic drama. The latest casting news comes as ‘Fallout’ prepares to begin work on its next chapter. Production is scheduled to return to Los Angeles later this month, marking the start of filming for Season 3. The newly announced actors will join Aaron Paul, whose involvement in the upcoming season was revealed earlier. While details about the characters remain under wraps, the additions have already sparked curiosity among fans.

Jacinto joins the title after appearing in projects such as ‘The Acolyte’ and ‘Freakier Friday’, while Mortimer is known for her work in ‘Jay Kelly’ and ‘Doll & Em’. McKenzie, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation through performances in ‘Eileen’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’. ‘Fallout’ has become one of Prime Video’s biggest success stories. Adapted from the hugely popular video game franchise, the series is set in a future shaped by nuclear devastation. The world is divided between those who managed to survive in underground vaults and those forced to endure life on the surface after civilization collapsed. The story begins more than two centuries after the apocalypse. Residents who have spent generations living in carefully maintained shelters suddenly find themselves confronted with the harsh reality outside.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in 'Fallout' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @falloutonprime)
Ella Purnell as Lucy in a still from 'Fallout' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @falloutonprime)

What they encounter is far stranger than many expected. The surface world is packed with bizarre communities, dangerous factions, mutated creatures, and endless threats lurking around nearly every corner. The current cast already features several recognizable names. Ella Purnell leads the series alongside Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins. They are joined by Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Frances Turner, Annabel O’Hagan, and Dave Register. Prime Video appears to have plenty of reasons to be confident about the show's future. The series has attracted a massive audience since launching on the streaming platform. ‘Fallout’ Seasons 1 and 2 surpassed 100 million viewers worldwide during the first 13 weeks. Those numbers place the adaptation among the platform’s most-watched original productions.

A still from ‘Fallout’ Season 1 (Primevideo/@jojowhilden)
A still from ‘Fallout’ (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jojo Whilden)

The adaptation is produced by Kilter Films, with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham serving as executive producers. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner join as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive produces alongside James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also serves as an executive producer. The project is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. With filming about to get underway, attention is already turning toward what Season 3 could bring. For now, Prime Video is keeping plot details tightly guarded. 

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