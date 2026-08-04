When does ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 drop new episodes? Release time, date and more

‘Ted Lasso’ is finally set to return with Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and others playing pivotal roles in Season 4

‘Ted Lasso’ was initially supposed to end with Season 3. But Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, the creator and star of the sports comedy, had a change of heart. He brought the writers together in Ojai, California, where he asked them if there was more of the story to tell fans. The outcome of that meeting was clearly favorable, as Season 4 is just around the corner, ready to premiere. ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 is set to release on Wednesday, August 5. It will consist of 10 episodes, but they will not release together. Fans will need to exercise a little patience over the coming weeks. After the one-episode premiere, the series will air a new episode every Wednesday on Apple TV+. Fans are expected to be treated to new installments at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

So that means, after the debut, Episode 2 will be released on August 12, followed by Episode 3 on August 19. The weekly release schedule will continue until the finale airs on October 7. Season 4 will see the return of Sudeikis as the titular character, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. There are many newcomers as well, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4's first look (Image Source: Apple TV | Ted Lasso)

The official logline reveals what fans can expect: “In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” Apple TV+ is feeling confident about the new season, with the streamer saying it “smells like potential.” That confidence is not surprising if we consider the show’s history. ‘Ted Lasso’s’ first season became “the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series.” The show later pulled off a rare feat as it won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series with its first two seasons.